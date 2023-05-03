Does Rocket die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Who would have thought that the mortality of a talking racoon would be the most important topic of the year’s biggest movie?

The MCU phenomenon has done strange things to the world, but making us care so much about the loveable trash panda Rocket Raccoon is probably the most impressive feat in superhero movie history. Ever since the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date was announced, fans have been desperately fearful for the life of their favourite MCU character.

All the promotional material for the new movie has pointed to the fact that James Gunn is clearly going to kill our favourite Guardian, but does Rocket die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Warning, spoilers for the new Marvel movie ahead!

Does Rocket die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

No, Rocket does not die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, but he does come close to death. The little hero is severely injured in the opening scene of the MCU movie after an attack by Adam Warlock, which leaves him on a life support machine.

The rest of the Guardians cast spend the majority of the James Gunn movie trying to gather data that will help them bring Rocket back from the brink. His situation is so bad, in fact, that he even spends a moment in the afterlife where he reconnects with his old friends Lylla, Floor, and Teefs.

Luckily, Rocket still has some fight left in him, and recovers from his injury. He then faces off against the Marvel villain High Evolutionary, the nefarious scientist who created him. Once again it looks like Rocket may end up on the list of everyone who dies in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but he makes it out alive.

By the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ending, Rocket is named the captain of the new Guardians of the Galaxy team, and is thriving. So all is well in the universe. That said, in our Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 review, we do suggest that bolder risks could have been taken when it comes to the fate of the characters, so maybe Rocket would have been a necessary sacrifice for the story.

For more on the 2023 movie, here's all you need to know about how to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and a feature on why Dave Bautista is the best wrestler turned actor.