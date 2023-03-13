Black Panther 2 just made history by smashing a cool Oscars record

There’s no denying the huge achievement of MCU movie Black Panther 2, which had to craft a superhero movie sequel to honour fans of the first Marvel movie in the franchise, while also addressing the tragic passing of leading man Chadwick Boseman.

Ryan Coogler’s action movie is a towering achievement, and it received awards recognition with five Oscars nominations. The first Black Panther movie even got a nod for Best Picture at the Oscars.

But as the 2023 Oscar winners are unveiled, Black Panther made history at the Academy Awards with its victory for Best Costume Design.

With her win tonight for bringing Wakanda to life, designer Ruth E. Carter became the first Black woman to win multiple Oscars in any category. She won her first award for the original Black Panther in 2019.

Elsewhere, the Black Panther cast was recognised with a Best Supporting Actress nomination for Angela Bassett as Black Panther character Queen Ramonda. She lost out on the night to Jamie Lee Curtis for her work in science fiction movie Everything Everywhere All at Once.

For more on the future of the MCU and Wakanda in particular, check out our guide to the Black Panther 3 release date and the easter eggs you missed in Wakanda Forever.

We’ve also got all of the information you need on the new movies set to expand the roster of MCU characters in future via Phase 5, including the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 release date and The Marvels release date.

And as for the Oscars, catch up on some of the nominees with our guides to how to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once, how to watch The Banshees of Inisherin, and how to watch Top Gun Maverick.