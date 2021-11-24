Ant-Man 3 director says he “can’t wait” to show Marvel fans what they’ve been up to as filming wraps

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s smallest hero just got a big update. Ant-Man 3 director Peyton Reed tweeted that he’s finished principal photography and celebrated by sharing an artists painting of the diminutive hero’s helmet, along with the caption: “Can’t wait to show you all what we’ve been up to.”

Part of Marvel’s Phase 4 Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will see Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lily) team up once again to explore the Quantum Realm – a microscopic dimension hidden within our own. They’ll be joined by returning heroes Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and his wife Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) who we last saw turning to dust after Thanos snapped his fingers.

Lang’s daughter Cassie (Kathyrn Newton), will also be joining them, sparking speculation she’ll finally adopt her superheroic alter ego Stature (yes, that’s another Young Avenger for Kate Bishop to recruit). Scott and Hope best hope Cassie is ready to follow in her father’s footsteps because they’ll be going up against the MCU’s new big bad, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

It’s thought that Kang will have been ruling over the Quantum Realm somehow. This may tie into comments made recently by Reed to Comicbook.com about Pfeiffer’s character having a larger role in the upcoming action movie.

Principal photography on ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA is now complete! Can’t wait to show you all what we’ve been up to… (Art by Mark James Hiblin) pic.twitter.com/wgPcewSakx — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) November 23, 2021

“There’s definitely a lot to discover about Janet van Dyne, and when we talk about the fact that she’s evolved as a result of being in the Quantum Realm for 30 years, we’ve seen a little demonstration of that, but we really have yet to learn kind of how she’s evolved and what she’s like as a person,” he explained. “That’s something that we just scratched the surface of in this movie, so I definitely would be excited to further that story.”

Majors meanwhile has sworn he doesn’t know what the current plans for Kang are. Fans believed he may be the next big threat that’ll require the Avengers to assemble but if Majors knows anything he’s playing dumb for now.

“Well, I [know] what everyone else [knows]. And still do, actually,” he told Collider. “You know where it’s like this is the role, and this is where we’re starting. That’s as far as we got, and that was enough for me. To try and understand who this character was.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania bursts into theatres on July 28, 2023.