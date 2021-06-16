Paul Rudd confirms filming’s begun on Ant-Man 3

Paul Rudd has confirmed filming’s begun on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Rudd let the news slip on Instagram in a video posted by Tyreek Hill – an American football player for Rudd’s hometown team, the Kansas City Chiefs. In the clip, Rudd briefly mentioned he couldn’t attend games at the moment because he’s currently filming in London.

Rudd said: “I wish I could be there, I’m in London filming Ant-Man 3, but maybe I’ll show up. I might be really small – you might not be able to see me.” Plot details for Quantumania are harder to find than a subatomic needle in a haystack. Still, it’s believed the film will see Earth’s tiniest heroes Ant-Man (Rudd) and The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), team up once again to explore the Quantum Realm.

Director Peyton Reed previously told Comicbook.com that he felt like they’d only just dipped their toes into the Quantum Realm, hinting at further stories about the mysterious parallel universe. More recently, he told Collider that the film would be a “bigger, more sprawling movie than the first two.”

Introduced in the first Ant-Man movie and further explored in the sequel, the Quantum realm is a microscopic dimension where time and space are irrelevant. It’s rumoured that Jonathan Majors is playing the film’s villain, the classic Avenger’s foe, Kang the Conqueror, who’ll be ruling over the inhabitants of the Quantum Realm.

Majors isn’t the only new face Kathryn Newton has joined the cast as Cassie Lang (replacing Emma Fuhrmann, who played the character in Avengers Endgame). Michael Doulas (Hank Pym) and Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet van Dyne) are also returning.

Of course, the big question is, will Scott Lang’s best friend and fan favourite Luis return? Unfortunately, Michael Peña hasn’t been confirmed just yet, but it seems incredibly unlikely that Marvel would drop such a popular character, and hey, if the studio has cut him, at least he’s got the van.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set for release on February 17, 2023.