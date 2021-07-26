Ant-Man and The Wasp director confirms filming has begun on Quantumania

Peyton Reed recently shared with followers and superhero enthusiasts that filming for the movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, has officially started today. The director shared the exciting news about the upcoming entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe via social media, tweeting a picture of the iconic ugly bunny that Scott Lang gives his daughter in the first Ant-Man film, along with a caption confirming that production has officially begun.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was first announced back in November 2019, and will see Paul Rudd return as Scott ‘Ant-Man’ Lang, the tiny Avenger we all know and love. Other returning cast members include Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne/ The Wasp, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, and Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang. Jonathan Majors joins them as Kang the Conqueror, whose variant we first saw in the series’ finale of Disney Plus’s Loki.

Paul Rudd tweeted back in June that production had started, and now it looks like it’s all hands for principal photography. Peyton Reed, who directed the first two Ant-Man movies, is directing again, for what’s part of phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It begins,” reads the Twitter post. “Day One – Principal Photography”. Under the caption is the movie’s title in a hashtag, and the picture of the creepy looking Bunny, that made an appearance in the first Ant-Man film, when Scott decided to gift it to his daughter during a birthday party.

Current plot details about the movie are being kept under wraps. However, with the confirmation of Majors playing Kang the Conqueror, fans have at least had a glimpse at the future villain. In Loki, we learnt that one of Kang’s variants is the creator of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), and is set up to be Marvel’s next big cross-movie baddie.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to be released in the US and UK on February 17, 2023. While we wait for more updates, be sure to check out our list of the best action movies.