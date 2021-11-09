Johnathan Majors doesn’t know Marvel’s full plans for Kang

Marvel Studios has always operated under a veil of secrecy. In fact, the studio is so dedicated to keeping the secrets of the Marvel Cinematic Universe from leaking that the studio don’t even tell the actors the entire plan until they need to know.

Jonathan Majors confirmed this during an interview with Collider, where he admitted he doesn’t know exactly what Marvel has planned for Kang. “Well, I [know] what everyone else [knows]. And still do, actually,” he explained. “You know where it’s like this is the role, and this is where we’re starting. That’s as far as we got, and that was enough for me. To try and understand who this character was.”

During the same interview, Majors admitted that he agreed to play Kang after he was told of the character’s “significance” to the MCU. That perhaps hints at Majors knowing more than he’s letting on. We doubt he’d describe the character as significant if he was just a one and done villain in Ant-Man 3 and a cameo at the end of Loki.

Unfortunately, if Majors does know anything else he wasn’t telling – he must have spotted one of the Marvel snipers. Jokes aside, Kevin Smith recently revealed that Marvel does employ a “secret police” of sorts to monitor spoilers.

“I don’t think this threatens anything they do or whatnot, but I thought it was an interesting factoid, coming from inside the world through many sources I can’t even tell you but pretty legit,” he explained on his FatMan Beyond podcast. “There is a Marvel secret police who, when things are being discovered, not only sweat down the departments, so when leaks happen, not only do the Marvel secret police sweat the departments to find where the leaks sprang from, they also deal in subterfuge. We know this in as much as you’ll go to auditions and read lines that have nothing to do with what you’re auditioning for.”

He also claimed that Marvel would set traps in certain scripts so its ‘police’ could track down individual leakers. If all that fails, they’ve always got Kevin Feige’s ominous texts to scare the actors into keeping schtum.

We’ll learn more about Kang when he appears in Phase 4’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is set for release on July 28. If you can’t get enough Marvel fun check out our guide on Black Panther 2.