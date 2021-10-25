Ant-Man 3 has a new logo and everyone’s making the same joke

The MCU’s tiniest hero has posted a baffling picture to social media. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which is currently in production, revealed a brand new and, let’s face it, weird logo for the upcoming action movie. And the internet being the internet, has decided to turn it into a hilarious joke.

The latest entry in the story of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was first announced in November 2019 and started principal photography in July 2021. Directed by Peyton Reed, plot details about the featuring the bug-themed Avengers have been kept under wraps. However, thanks to a behind the scenes set image that recently surfaced online, fans now have a new intricate logo from the film to keep them entertained while we wait on more details.

One Take News reshared said picture on Twitter, which shows a production chair from the Marvel movie’s set. The back of the seat has the film’s title with the new stylised logo underneath. Fans have been quick to point out how the new logo resembles a series of ‘O’s and, as such, have done their meme due diligence in piecing together hilarious names and alternate taglines for the new Marvel flick.

Here is One Take News’ initial tweet and some of the best reactions to the post:

ant man & the wasp OoØOoOOoØOOOøŌÖØ pic.twitter.com/blXiG2NYxO — Francho🏳️‍🌈 (@FranchoBenito) October 25, 2021

QUOooUOoOOO https://t.co/BBwBsSlD2c — Rodrigo Ortiz Vinholo escreve (@IamRodrigo) October 25, 2021

Yondu offers a pronunciation guide for the title of the next #ANTMAN movie… pic.twitter.com/W1tYBxR8d9 — Susanna French (@susannafrench) October 25, 2021

Antman and the Wasp: OooOoooOoOOO https://t.co/xFYxB9gMXu — Ben Rolph/TheDCTVshow (@TheDCTVshow) October 25, 2021

The original logo for the film featured the word Quantumania, and considering all the ‘O’ and ‘Q’ shapes in Marvels extremely stylised font; it seems like whatever this new logo actually says, it probably refers to the Quantum Realm – which we will learn more of in the upcoming film – and the multiverse.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be released in the US and UK on July 28, 2023. While we wait for more updates, be sure to check all of the MCU’s upcoming movies in our guide to Marvel Phase 4.