Lady Gaga’s best movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

There aren’t that many Lady Gaga movies. Which, at least, makes it pretty easy to pick our favorite one. And no, it’s not House of Gucci. (Though that’s entertaining in a whole other way.) No, we think the most impressive Lady Gaga performance clearly sits in one of the best drama movies of the past few years: A Star is Born.

The semi-musical movie has been adapted again and again by the powers that be in Hollywood. As time has gone on, the different versions have become increasingly darker, eventually landing us on the heartbreaking Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper collaboration that came out in 2018.

And wow, we simply ate it up. From Cooper’s “I just wanted to get another look at you”, to his and Gaga’s unreasonably sensual live performance, and the awful, awful sight of Sam Elliot ruggedly crying, there’s no shortage of A Star is Born memes and references to come out of the Oscar nominated movie.

Now, there’s great news. If you want to revisit this somehow uplifting and gutting treasure, then you finally can, because A Star is Born is now available on Amazon Prime Video, joining the ranks of everything new on Amazon Prime this month.

If we’re being honest, there’s almost a small part of us that’s afraid to rewatch the movie. 2018 was a different time. Pre-pandemic, we audiences were a different breed. Watching it once again might catapult us back into the past, where everything was okay, and you couldn’t step into a single store without hearing ‘Shallow’ blasting from the speakers.

It looks like the love that audience initially had for the romance movie has held up, since it’s currently sitting at 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. Since then, the only big screen movie Gaga has starred in is Ridley Scott‘s House of Gucci which, comparatively, we don’t think holds up against A Star is Born.

