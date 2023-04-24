Kaguya-sama Love is War season 4 release date speculation, cast, plot

What is the Kaguya-sama Love is War season 4 release date? After three gripping seasons of the trials and tribulations of young love, we come to the fourth chapter in this renowned series.

Anyone who loves anime will be familiar with the world of Kaguya-sama, and the anime series has already been going strong since 2020, but there’s more to come. That’s good news, because we think Kaguya-sama: Love is War is one of the best romance anime of all time. In fact, our very own Emma-Jane Betts thinks the TV series is a “masterpiece”

So, what’s next for these incredible anime characters? Wonder no more, as The Digital Fix has all the answers you need about the Kaguya-sama: Love is War season 4 release date, plot, cast, and more news.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War season 4 release date speculation

As of April 2023, there is nothing confirmed regarding the Kaguya-sama: Love is War season 4 release date. However, we anticipate progress will be made on this front fairly soon, now that the Kaguya-sama anime movie has been released.

The feature-length romance movie, The First Kiss That Never Ends, was released early in 2023, and now the whole team can focus on getting the next season of the animated series underway. We know the production for the show normally takes around six months, so let’s keep our fingers crossed for a release in early 2024.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War season 4 cast speculation

We see no reason the existing voice actors would not be a part of the Kaguya-sama: Love is War season 4 cast. That means Aoi Koga (Kaguya), Makoto Furukawa (Miyuki), and Konomi Kohara (Chika) will all be back to voice their respective characters.

For the dubbed version of the show, again, there’s no reason to replace the likes of Alexis Tipton (Kaguya), Aaron Dismuke (Miyuki), and Jad Saxton (Chika) in the voice cast.

Kaguya-sama Love is War season 4 cast:

Aoi Koga/Alexis Tipton as Kaguya Shinomiya

Makoto Furukawa/Aaron Dismuke as Miyuki Shirogane

Konomi Kohara/Jad Saxton as Chika Fujiwara

Yutaka Aoyama/Ian Sinclair as Narrator

Kaguya-sama: Love is War season 4 plot speculation

There are no details on the Kaguya-sama: Love is War season 4 plot, but we expect the story to follow the events of the First Kiss That Never Ends movie.

In the animated rom-com, Kaguya and Miyuki finally give in to their feelings for one another and share a kiss that had fans of the show desperate for more. Surely, now that the pair has broken down each others’ walls, we will see their romance blossom in season 4?

Well, life and love are never quite that simple, especially not in the anime world. If you thought the relationship between Kaguya and Miyuki was complicated before, expect things to get a lot messier now they’re romantically involved.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War season 4 trailer speculation

There is currently no Kaguya-sama: Love is War season 4 trailer. That’s because the show has not wrapped production yet. In the meantime, check out the trailer for the Kaguya-sama animated movie above.

Where to watch Kaguya-sama: Love is War season 4

You’ll be able to watch Kaguya-sama: Love is War season 4 on the Crunchyroll streaming platform when it finally airs. You can find all kinds of great anime content on the streaming service, in both original and dubbed formats.

How many episode of Kaguya-sama: Love is War season 4 will there be?

We expect there to be 13 episodes of Kaguya-sama: Love is War season 4. That’s how many episodes were in both seasons 2 and 3, while season 1 had just 12 episodes.

That’s all on the Kaguya-sama: Love is War season 4 release date. For more new anime check out our guides to the One Punch Man season 3 release date or the Dragon Ball Super season 2 release date. Or just look at all the new movies coming this year, and the best movies of all time.