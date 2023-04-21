The 63 best movies of all time

What are the best movies of all time? Ever since the Lumière brothers first brought film projection to the masses in 1895, the world has been enraptured by movie magic. Film has gone on to become one of the most popular art forms around, with millions of people heading to the cinema each year to watch the best dramas, uproarious comedy movies, and box-office-breaking blockbusters.

Everyone has their favourites, and no two movie fans have exactly the same taste. That said, we here at The Digital Fix are confident that, like Sauron forging the One Ring, we’ve crafted the ultimate best movies list (though, as brilliant as it is, we haven’t committed to that metaphor by including Lee Daniels’ Precious).

We’ve poured our passion, nerdiness, and willingness to watch anything into this feature. We’ve scoured highs and lows to bring you a list made up of modern superhero movies, definitive romance movies, and iconic classic drama movies. There’s no cinematic stone we’ve left unturned while compiling our selections for the best movies of all time.

The best movies of all time

63. Halloween (1978)

While we have to credit Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho for (kind of) inventing slasher movies and Bob Clark’s Black Christmas for helping to define the tropes that define these blood-splattered films, it was John Carpenter’s breathless horror Halloween that really tapped into the wider potential of cinema’s grisliest genre.

Set in a gorgeous mid-American town that’s trapped in the warm embrace of autumn, the film sees Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) face off against the silent but deadly Michael Myers. Thanks to some superb performances, an iconic score, and Carpenter’s creative direction, Halloween is elevated above its gory contemporaries to become something truly great. Let’s not talk about the other Halloween movies, though…

62. Alien (1979)

One of the best science-fiction movies ever made, if not the best, Ridley Scott’s creature feature is the epitome of high-tension, calculated horror filmmaking.

Utilising an efficient script, an incredible set, and unforgettable biomechanical art and visual effects by H. R. Giger, Alien stands the test of time and drips with a quiet but relentless unease.

The inky blacks of the crashed ship, the blanks yet to be filled in by the sequels, and the worldbuilding create a suffocating atmosphere incredibly easy to return to.

61. Barry Lyndon (1975)

If you’ve ever heard of the phrase ‘every frame is a painting,’ then just know that we’re talking about Barry Lyndon. This masterpiece from Stanley Kubrick used natural lighting from candles and specially-made camera lenses to capture one of the most stunning films in history. It’s not just aesthetically astounding, though, this tale of a rogue’s rise to riches and fame is captivating.

60. Hot Fuzz (2007)

Picking the best movie in Edgar Wright’s Cornetto Trilogy is a bit like trying to choose your favourite child, but if we were pressed, we’d give it to Hot Fuzz. Hugely entertaining and uproariously funny, Hot Fuzz is a pitch-perfect parody of the buddy cop genre while also a love letter to the whole action genre.

59. Before Sunrise (1995)

Choosing which of the Before Trilogy to put on this list is an unenviable task, as all three films are masterful movies. Still, we will give it to the movie that kicked off the series, Before Sunrise.

Disarmingly charming and unashamedly romantic, Before Sunrise is Richard Linklater’s literal love letter to the magic of human connection. Buoyed by Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy’s undeniable chemistry, the film manages to be both remarkably cosy and down-to-earth while also being incredibly romantic and beautiful.

58. City Lights (1931)

Charlie Chaplin’s genius for physical slapstick comedy and his gift for romantic pathos both come to the fore in this delightful movie. On the face of it, it’s a love story between The Tramp and a blind flower seller, but there’s so much comedic contrivance and razor-sharp satire beneath the surface that the movie becomes something truly special.

The defiance of the whole thing is also clear, with Chaplin continuing to work in the silent world despite the advent of the talkies. When everyone else was pivoting wildly, Chaplin stayed on track and delivered arguably his finest work. That climactic scene is pure cinema at its finest.

57. Carol (2015)

Arguably the best romance movie ever made, Tohh Haynes’ evocative tale of a blossoming relationship between a sales clerk and housewife is utterly transportive — the outside world no longer exists outside of the edges of the grainy 16mm film.

Carol has a sweeping quality to it, and the quality of the filmmaking is second to none, with outstanding cinematography, career-best turns from Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett, and a moving score. Its ability to suspend time with tense drama and electric chemistry is unforgettable.

56. Psycho (1960)

Psycho is the original horror movie. Overflowing with tension and eerie atmosphere, it became the blueprint for aspiring filmmakers everywhere on how to create dramatic twists and disturbing villains. Not to mention the boundaries it pushed for the time, including the demise of its protagonist so quickly in the runtime, borderline nudity, and unflinching shots of flushing toilets. Essentially, it’s cinematic history.

55. Ladybird (2017)

While the movie as a whole feels calm and understated, there’s a gnawing desperation underlying Saoirse Ronan’s character (the titular ‘Ladybird’) in this film. As she struggles to forge her own identity, she constantly tries to claw away the constraints placed on her by her hometown, class, school, and, most poignantly, her mother.

The way Ladybird deeply romanticizes herself is at constant odds with the sheer mundanity of her life, with Gerwig taking a much-tired trope and plopping it into a grounded, slice-of-life setting. But by giving this tension room to breathe, Ladybird’s life ends up going to places that both she and the audience do not expect.

The mother-daughter relationship in the movie, portrayed so sensitively under Greta Gerwig’s directorship, is the heart and soul of this film because while the love the two share is never in doubt, that doesn’t make their relationship any less fraught. Ronan and Laurie Metcalf (as Marion, Ladybird’s mother) both play deeply flawed characters. Yet, their flaws in many ways mirror one another, which adds further layers and dimensions to their volatile relationship.

54. Beau Travail (1999)

Claire Denis has put together an eclectic body of work over the years, but her unique depiction of war and masculinity in Beau Travail stands out as her finest picture. Sumptuous cinematography, searing performances, and an incisive thematic approach make this French flick a must-see.

53. The Matrix (1999)

Woah! Written and directed by the Wachowskis, The Matrix, with its groundbreaking fight choreography and special effects, helped to redefine action cinema in the West. The Matrix’s anime-inspired visuals aside, though, the film’s also a tremendously entertaining (and thought-provoking) science fiction movie that will have you wondering if you should buy a black trenchcoat and question the nature of reality.

52. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

Tobe Hooper’s grubby ’70s horror is arguably the sweatiest movie ever made, but it might also be the scariest. It’s an oppressive journey into a sun-baked Texan summer and prickles with enough tension to chill the blood, even in that opening voice-over alone. Loosely inspired by the real-life murderer Ed Gein, this is a horrifying story of young folks in peril thanks to a cannibal family.

Almost certainly less gory than you remember it being – it’s a sort of power-tool Mandela Effect – this is horror cinema at its most atmospheric. Everything about it makes you want to escape, way before you even get to a climactic dinner scene, more grotesque than even the most difficult of Christmases. Horror perfection.

51. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire is the unflinching, aching romance movie from the French director Céline Sciamma. Each second is visually composed like its own painting, and the gentle editing will draw you into its 18th-century setting with ease, even amid all the emotional turmoil.

With a small cast and limited setting, the movie’s surface-level simplicity gives space for the growing relationship at its centre to flourish. It’s masterful in every possible meaning of the word.

50. Some Like It Hot (1959)

When it comes to good ol’ fashioned feel-good movie charm, it doesn’t get better than Some Like It Hot. It could easily sit on a list of greatest comedies, but we think a lot more is earned by this delightfully quirky flick.

Unparalleled comedic performances by Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon keep this Hollywood classic enjoyable to this day. Plus, this is the end-all-be-all Marilyn Monroe movie.

49. Wild (2014)

Jean-Marc Vallée was known for his ability to bring forces of nature to screen — whether they be in the form of career-best performances, uniquely crafted television, or cutting narratives executed deftly. Vallée’s work often had a singular quality to it, and his ability to create definition in his characters and use memory-like, non-linear structure was special.

Wild doesn’t stray from these strengths, with Reese Witherspoon as a woman whose life has spiralled out of control after the death of her mother. It’s a soulful, explorative road movie, except it’s technically on feet — very sore feet.

48. La La Land (2016)

Damien Chazelle’s masterpiece isn’t just a love letter to cinema in and of itself; it also delivers a profound message about love, ambition, and how the two things can simultaneously intersect and yet never truly work in tandem. The musical is a masterclass in magical realism, and Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone make the most charismatic pair.

47. Sunset Boulevard (1950)

In the heart-breaking words of Norma Desmond: “No one ever leaves a star. That’s what makes one a star.” Sunset Boulevard is one of the best American movies of the 20th century and paints a striking picture of fame, loneliness, and the entertainment’s treatment of its ageing starlets as a whole.

The ’50s film follows the story of a struggling screenwriter who gets sucked into the life and later delusions of a former silent-film star planning her big comeback. The film is bleak yet beautiful, as we witness the psyche of a woman cruelly forgotten and stripped of her very identity by the high expectations projected onto her by the studio and her male counterparts.

Sunset Boulevard captures classic Hollywood, is stunning to look at, and features an immaculate script and acting performances. It was included in the first group of movies selected for preservation in the National Film Registry, and to this day, it stands as timeless.

46. Do the Right Thing (1989)

This Spike Lee movie is an absolute pressure cooker of a film, and offers some incredibly powerful social commentary that remains frustratingly relevant over 30 years later. In a tight-knit community, racial and cultural tensions rise to boiling point, with heart and humour replaced by violence and tragedy.

45. Silence of the Lambs (1991)

One of the few horror movies to ever capture the attention of The Academy, Silence of the Lambs is a captivating thriller that’ll enchant even the most hemophobic of film fans thanks to Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins’ incredible performances and Jonathan Demme’s masterful direction.

Basically, Demme managed to elevate almost every aspect of Thomas Harris’s original novel, and it became only the third film in history to win the Big Five Academy Awards. Tasty.

44. Schindler’s List (1993)

Steven Spielberg brings the horror of the Holocaust into sharp relief with this unflinching look at state-sponsored genocide. Filmed in stark black and white, Schindler’s List is arguably Spielberg’s masterpiece that manages to find a spark of humanity during one of the most harrowing and despicable events in human history.

43. The Social Network (2010)

It might seem difficult to remember a time when Facebook was cool but when David Fincher told its origin story in an exquisitely crafted drama movie, the site was the biggest thing on the planet. Aaron Sorkin’s best-ever screenplay powered this tale of petulant nerds somehow stumbling upon a multi-billion-dollar idea, and then suing each other for years.

Jesse Eisenberg has never been better than he was as Mark Zuckerberg, while Andrew Garfield was stellar as his business partner and ultimate fall guy Eduardo Saverin. They also found a perfect way to use Justin Timberlake’s star power as Silicon Valley celeb Sean Parker. It’s perfectly cast, perfectly written, and retains a bleak impact more than a decade later. Facebook hasn’t dated well, but this movie certainly has.

42. The Thing (1982)

Maligned upon its release, The Thing has gone on to be considered one of the best John Carpenter movies. The film uses a rather kitschy sci-fi premise to tell a horrifying and paranoid story about the effects of isolation on the human psyche. Each and every element of the film is near perfect, from the grizzled cast, Ennio Morricone’s evocative score, and Carpenter’s unforgettable direction.

It would be unforgivable, however, not to mention Rob Bottin’s incredible creature effects. With nothing but dogged determination (and a budget that upset Universal Studios), Bottin crafted one of the most terrifying big-screen aliens of all time without ever showing us its true form.

41. Gone With the Wind (1939)

Admittedly, there are perhaps some less-than-savoury elements left over in this historical epic. (It was made in 1939, after all.) But it also cannot be denied that Gone With the Wind was a pretty formative piece of cinematic history, having been one of the best-selling films for a long time and also having been in the first batch of technicolour films produced in Hollywood.

It’s a sweeping epic that’s an eye-watering three hours and forty-four minutes long, but set aside a Sunday afternoon, and you’ve got yourself a mega cinematic experience.

40. Ghostbusters (1984)

On paper, Ghostbusters is a goofy film about ghost exterminators. In reality, Ghostbusters is a near-perfect film and a contender for the best comedy movie ever made. The film boasts career-defining performances from its four central leads, Bill Murray, Dan Ackroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson, each of whom is at the top of their game.

The stars aren’t the only thing working in the film’s favour. Director Ivan Reitman manages to perfectly balance some incredible special effects and stylish filmmaking without losing the humour or the heart of the story. Honestly, the cultural legacy of the film alone would earn it a place on this list, but it also helps it’s our editor’s favourite film (Editor: Damn straight). If you want to know more about this out-of-this-world franchise, check out our guide to the Ghostbusters 4 release date.

39. There Will Be Blood (2007)

When you talk about the best movies ever to hit Hollywood, we are looking for amazing scripts, perfect scores, and beautiful visuals. And, the Paul Thomas Anderson movie, There Will Be Blood, offers all three of those features on an oil-slicked silver platter.

Showcasing one of Daniel Day-Lewis’s best performances to date, There Will Be Blood follows a ruthless oilman and his never-ending quest for cash and status during Southern California’s oil boom of the late 19th century. Jonny Greenwood’s score perfectly crafts a sense of impending doom, and as we zoom out on massive and imposing oil rigs – the monstrosity that is human greed is amplified on every level.

There Will Be Blood is a film that you can watch endlessly and walk away each time feeling emotionally changed by this historical epic story. It is truly a masterclass on filmmaking that every fan needs to see in their lifetime.

38. Spirited Away (2001)

This Studio Ghibli film was a watershed moment for the acclaimed studio outside Japan, and for good reason. Director Hayao Miyazaki takes us through the looking glass, following a young girl, Chihiro, who’s trying to find her parents in the world of spirits.

She guides us through the magical realm, where mystical creatures go to unwind. All sorts of ethereal beings exist here, brought to life through Hayao’s elegant sense of colour and movement. A certain sparkle lives in Chihiro and No-Face taking the tram, or Chihiro’s gorgeous moonlit flight atop the river spirit Haku.

And yet, it’s a film that inspires us to seek these feelings in the here and now. They’re all around us, should we care to see them. A cinematic gift.

37. Seven Samurai (1954)

Seven Samurai is one of cinematic history’s most influential and iconic movies. Since releasing in the ’50s, its story has been reworked, remade, and referenced consistently – because, yes, it is just that good.

Written and directed by one of the best directors to ever grace the big screen, Akira Kurosawa, Seven Samurai tells the story of a group of desperate farmers who hire a rōnin (masterless samurai), in order to save their crops and village from a gang of ruthless bandits. Set in 1586 during the Azuchi–Momoyama period, the movie is tense, full of heart, and has some of the best editing that you will ever see.

Also, again, we can’t overstate how influential this film has been on the industry, period. If you are a fan of the Western The Magnificent Seven, love the Star Wars movies, or the Disney movie A Bugs Life, well you have Akira Kurosawa to thank.

36. Whiplash (2014)

Jazz isn’t one of my great loves but movies about Jazz? Well, it turns out they’re great — especially when they’re made by Damien Chazelle. Of all the Damien Chazelle movies, Whiplash is the most intense and exhausting. Still, it’s also, in this writer’s not-so-humble opinion, the most rewatchable thanks to Miles Teller and JK Simmon’s impeccable performances.

35. Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Into the Spider-Verse is the best Spider-Man movie, and it’s not even close. The film’s basically a comic brought to life, featuring some of the most creative and beautiful animation ever seen on the big screen, and a script so wild it could never be made in live-action. It’s the ultimate Spidey experience.

While we tip our hats to producers Lord and Miller, we have to shout out directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, who don’t get enough credit for the film’s success. Now if you’ll excuse us, we’re going to sit and wait patiently for the Spider-Verse 2 release date.

34. The Breakfast Club (1985)

Before The Breakfast Club, no teen movie captured the coming-of-age experience. The setup is simple — a few kids in detention. But through that, it allowed room to explore the highs and lows of the social ecosystem and hierarchy that young people are forced to navigate.

We see how adolescents must reckon with externally-imposed labels, the subsequent pressures of said labels, and the burning desire to forge an identity in a volatile world where they never quite feel understood. And the closing scene set to ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’ will always be a moment that altered my brain chemistry.

33. Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

Nothing says Classic Hollywood like one of the best musicals to ever grace cinema screens. Directed by Stanley Donen and Gene Kelly, who also plays the lead role, it’s a spectacular epic of dance and song that traces the journey of cinema from the silent era to the talkies.

Of course, everyone knows the scene in which the title song is performed by a joyous Kelly, but his co-star Donald O’Connor deserves just as much credit. His slapstick genius during the Make ‘Em Laugh sequence produced one of the most memorable scenes in movie history. No wonder he reportedly ended up in the hospital afterwards. We’d be exhausted too.

32. Children of Men (2006)

Grounded sci-fi at its best, Children of Men is one of Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón’s numerous big swings.

It’s a movie that packs detail and context into every frame, resists spoon-feeding its ideas, and draws upon real fears about declining birth rates without the fear-mongering and misogyny one might expect from that theme.

With ambitious long takes, Emmanuel Lubezki’s handheld cinematography, and its sense of hope, it’s a huge achievement.

31. 12 Angry Men (1957)

The king of all courtroom dramas, 12 Angry Men is an adaptation of a teleplay which utilises a single location to full effect. Set entirely in the juror’s room, we see (wouldn’t you know it) 12 very different men deliberating over a murder trial. As temperatures and tensions rise, prejudices are tested and set aside, and some of the finest acting you’re ever likely to see is the result.

30. Dawn of the Dead (1978)

George A Romero takes the isolation and paranoia from his genre-defining zombie movie Night of the Living Dead and turns it outward for the apocalyptic sequel. Police and military struggle against the rising hordes of undead as the infection moves through inner-city apartment blocks at a horrifying rate.

Four survivors – SWAT officers Roger and Pete, news reporter Stephen, and TV producer Fran – manage to get away on a helicopter, holding up in an abandoned mall. They have plenty of supplies, but all the uncertainty gradually wears on their psyches.

The film is bigger, braver, and darker than its predecessor, examining our culture of consumption and nihilism. Romero stares right into the souls of his characters, pulling on their humanity, for better and worse. Meanwhile, effects troubadour Tom Savini gives us plenty to giggle and gawk at in the shambling corpses and their brittle bodies. Poetic in its own captivating way.

29. The Truman Show (1998)

Uncanny in its prescience, The Truman Show skewers celebrity-obsessed culture and Hollywood’s innate desire to control its stars. While it’s not Jim Carrey‘s funniest movie, his understated and gentle performance makes it his best movie.

28. My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Question: how can a movie with such a thin plot – if it can even be described as a plot – make it onto the list of the best movies of all time? Answer: when that movie is My Neighbor Totoro.

This Studio Ghibli movie classic follows the adventures of two young sisters who move to a new house in the Japanese countryside with their father while their mother recovers from illness in a distant hospital. While acclimating to their new home, they discover magical, fantastical creatures who live in the nearby woods.

With its depiction of long summer nights and fearsome thunderstorms, the world created in My Neighbor Totoro is almost one you can smell and touch. Its atmosphere and setting are the backdrop to one of the few movies that truly seems to understand what it’s like to be a child, with the frustrations, joy, and wonder that stem from it.

27. Paddington 2 (2017)

Charm is an underrated quality when we talk about the best movies of all time. And charm is something that Paddington 2 has in abundance. Not only is it one of the best family movies of recent years, but it’s also a mature meditation on the prison system, finding your place in the world, and Hugh Grant being a smarmy baddie for the ages. I’m only half joking about that first one, too.

Ben Whishaw returned as the titular voice along with the rest of the original ensemble, with Grant a tremendous addition alongside Brendan Gleeson as the brutal prison chef. It’s as likeable as cinema gets, packed with physical comedy, and full of as much heart as a single movie can manage. Watch that ending and try not to cry, I dare you.

26. Mulholland Drive (2001)

David Lynch‘s magnum opus sticks out like a sore thumb in lists like these, but for good reasons, such as its immersive tone, striking surrealism, and thoughtful layers.

Not the most straightforward movie, the plot follows an actor (Naomi Watts) trying to make it in Hollywood, which sounds simple enough, until the walls of her world start crumbling down as she struggles to discern reality.

Mulholland Drive is full of symbolism and metaphor but is never inaccessible due to its core, which prioritises feeling over thinking.

25. The Princess Bride (1987)

When The Princess Bride was released in 1987, it was something of a commercial flop. This was partly blamed on a marketing campaign that lacked the confidence and understanding in its own blend of genres. It would then go on to become a sensation once released on home video, and has become a beloved film that lives in the hearts of countless fans.

A poignant love story, daring swordfights, and perhaps one of the most iconic lines in all of cinema history makes The Princess Bride the adventure movie to top all adventure movies.

24. Once Upon a Time in the West (1968)

The Spaghetti Western of all Spaghetti Westerns, Sergio Leone’s Once Upon a Time in the West, is an undisputable masterpiece.

The film follows the cutthroat movie villain Frank (played by Henry Fonda), who is after a piece of land that is needed for a railway advancement into the West. His efforts lead to an eventual standoff against a mysterious gunslinger who has an old score to settle. Once Upon a Time in the West is moody, has beautifully grand set pieces, and expertly unpacks themes of grief alongside its revenge narrative. In short, it embodies everything a classic Hollywood period movie should.

From its gorgeous cinematography, action-packed stunts, and sombre score, the ’60s movie is a slow-burn stunner – which will stick in your mind for years to come and give you a whole new perspective on harmonicas too.

23. The Shining (1980)

One of the greatest Stephen King adaptations of all time, if not the greatest, The Shining is a master class in filmmaking, with Stanley Kubrick’s painstaking attention to detail noticeable in almost every frame of this horrifying ghost story.

From Shelley Duvall and Jack Nicholson’s spiral into madness and the seemingly endless labyrinth of the cavernous Overlook Hotel, The Shining doesn’t put a foot wrong, even if King himself didn’t really like Kubrick’s interpretation of the book.

22. Goodfellas (1990)

Trying to pin down the best Martin Scorsese movie is a little like trying to hug The Sun. It’s impossible because, like The Sun, Scorsese’s filmography is pure fire. In all seriousness, though, Goodfellas is probably our favourite Scorsese picture.

Goodfellas is just the perfect synthesis of Scorsese’s filmmaking sensibilities, boasting incredible camerawork, sensationally memorable characters, and it’s unforgettably entertaining. It’s a shame that it lives in the shadow of The Godfather, which is probably the better movie, but we know which one we’d rather watch on a Friday night.

21. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

In our best fantasy movies, we cheated and lumped all The Lord of the Rings movies together. I won’t lie, this was a cowardly move by myself because I didn’t want to pick my favourite child, but if I’m being honest, Return of the King is the best entry in The Lord of the Rings series.

Simply put, it’s a superb denouement to the whole fantasy series, boasting epic battles and superb character work, and it all builds up to Sauron’s climactic downfall. Don’t listen to those who moan about the multiple endings, all of The Lord of the Rings characters had earned their happy endings, and it was only fair that we (as the tenth member of the Fellowship) got to see them.

20. Titanic (1997)

You can say what you want about James Cameron, but let’s be honest, the man doesn’t miss. From the Terminator movies to Avatar 2, each and every James Cameron movie is practically perfect in every single way (with the possible exception of Piranha II: The Spawning).

His best movie, though, is probably Titanic which melds an epic tragedy with one of the best modern movie romances (and there’s just a dash of action thrown in for good measure). Check out our full Titanic review here.

19. Metropolis (1927)

Way back in 1927, Austrian filmmaker Fritz Lang crafted a piece of science fiction history that has been blowing audience’s minds for almost 100 years. Metropolis paved the way for some of the great robot movies of our time, from Blade Runner to Ex Machina and more.

The silent picture utilises incredible world-building to tell an ageless story of love, social unrest, and the power of technology. Quite simply, Metropolis is an absolute masterpiece and a cinematic marvel.

18. Apocalypse Now (1979)

One of the best war movies ever made, Apocalypse Now is a breathtaking, operatic film that manages to capture the horror of Vietnam like no other picture before it.

On the surface, it’s about a soldier trying to assassinate a rogue colonel, but really it’s about how war drives us all mad. A true masterpiece that overcame one of the most troubled productions in the history of cinema.

17. Vertigo (1958)

You can say what you want about Alfred Hitchcock, but the guy knew how to make a great movie, and they don’t come much better than Vertigo. James Stewart stars as John “Scottie” Ferguson, a former cop with a literally dizzying fear of heights, who slowly loses his mind as he investigates Madeleine Estler (Kim Novak).

Widely considered Hitchcock’s masterpiece, Vertigo is a tight and effective thriller that’ll keep first-time viewers guessing until the very end. The real star, though, is Stewart, who plays against his reputation as an American everyman and instead embraces his darker, more obsessive side.

16. Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

Pan’s Labyrinth isn’t just our favourite Guillermo del Toro movie; it’s easily his best film (sorry Mimic fans). Set in Franco’s Spain, this dark fairy tale manages to interweave the brutal reality of the regime with gorgeous high fantasy.

Part horror movie, part Disney movie, Pan’s Labyrinth is a twisted and spellbinding take on Alice in Wonderland, full of monsters, wonder, and imagination.

15. Oldboy (2003)

The second part of Park Chan-wook’s unofficial Vengeance Trilogy, Oldboy is probably the best-known and most successful of this trio of films. A neo-noir thriller, the Korean movie sees businessman Oh Dae-su (Choi Min-sik) kidnapped and imprisoned for 15 years on the orders of some unknown figure.

Once freed, Oh Dae-su finds his life in ruins and resolves to solve the mystery of his kidnapping and take bloody vengeance. Violent and chaotic, Oldboy is a grisly take on the revenge fantasy that turns everything you know about the genre on its head.

14. Pulp Fiction (1994)

Quentin Tarantino may have made a splash with his first film Reservoir Dogs, but it was his second film, Pulp Fiction, that cemented him as a filmmaking legend.

Violent, self-referential, and told anachronistically, it could have been a disaster, but Tarantino’s razor-sharp script, perfect casting, and stylish direction make Pulp Fiction make it one of the greatest movies ever made.

13. Back to the Future (1985)

The film that single-handedly made the DeLorean car cool, Back to the Future, is an insanely fun time-travel movie with a surprisingly tight script. Perfectly balancing its sci and comedy elements, this manic trip back in time is easily one of the most engaging and entertaining science fiction movies ever made.

Featuring two incredible central performances from Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, this story of a time-travelling teenager trying to get his parents together before he’s erased from history manages to be both sweet and hilarious at the same time. Let’s not get into the mum having a crush on her son, however.

12. Parasite (2019)

Bong Joon-ho’s genre-defying modern masterpiece about social inequality is a wildly entertaining movie that did the impossible and crushed the one-inch subtitle barrier. Parasite tells the story of the Kims, a low-income family struggling to make ends meet, who, thanks to some guile on the part of their son, Kim Ki-woo, manage to infiltrate the home of the wealthy Park family.

What starts as a black comedy slowly turns into a gripping thriller movie as the film examines simmering class tensions and unspoken resentments. An awards darling, Parasite won a leading four awards at the 92nd Academy Awards and became the first non-English language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. To our mind, Parasite marks one of the few times the Academy actually got things right.

11. The Dark Knight (2008)

Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight is probably the esteemed auteur’s greatest film and the best superhero film ever made. While Batman Begins is arguably the more enjoyable Batman movie, it’s the sequel that redefined the caped crusader for modern audiences, dragging the rodent-themed vigilante into the ‘real world’.

Featuring an understated but powerful performance from Christian Bale, as well as Heath Ledger’s career-defining Joker, the film boasts some of the superhero genre’s best acting. When combined with Nolan’s impeccable grasp of the technical aspects of filmmaking, Wally Pfister’s immaculate cinematography, and Hans Zimmer’s iconic score, you have the makings of something extraordinary.

While the movie’s enjoyable enough as an action-packed punch fest, it takes on a new life when you start to dig into its themes. This mature neo-noir uses the well-worn story of Batman and The Joker to tackle themes of escalation, order versus chaos, and the duelling ideologies of philosophers Hobbes vs Rousseau. Basically, The Dark Knight is a film concerned with the question, is humanity naturally good or inclined towards evil?

10. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Stanley Kubrick’s sci-fi masterpiece is a beguiling and hypnotic piece of filmmaking. We’d be lying if we said we fully understood it, but that’s probably intentional. The entire film is just so extraordinary it defies description, which isn’t very useful when you’re trying to write about it.

Written by Kubrick and futurist Arthur C. Clarke, the film is nominally about man’s first communion with alien life, but it’s so much more than that. It’s a missive on the potential of humanity and also a warning that despite our potential, we’re only moments away from being cavemen again. 2001: A Space Odyssey is simply superb.

9. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

Christmas movies are not exempt from being included on this list, and with good reason. It’s a Wonderful Life has value beyond the humble Yuletide season, found in its sincere exploration of the human spirit. The movie goes above and beyond to beautifully portray the life of a man consumed by the pressures of his world, and never fails to bring a tear to our eye.

The film itself stands out as being particularly innovative for the time, tackling decades worth of storytelling and characters in perfect balance. By the time the end of the film rolls around and you see Clarence’s note proclaim, “Remember, no man is a failure who has friends,” expect to have been completely floored by the heart this movie has.

8. Jaws (1975)

Jaws, the film that invented the modern-day blockbuster, put Steven Spielberg on the map and made an entire generation scared of the ocean. You know the story by now, a person-eating shark terrorises a summer resort town forcing the sheriff, his marine biologist mate, and the local shark hunter (who knew that was a job?) to track it down before it eats everyone who dares stick a toe in the sea. This is far more than a monster movie, though.

Jaws is a near-perfect suspenseful thriller that manages to be exciting, gruesome, and, most importantly, entertaining. The movie works for three main reasons: Spielberg’s top-notch direction (very few people could make a giant rubber shark scary); a cast of characters who feel like actual people dealing with an extreme situation; and most importantly, John Williams’ incredible score.

While we can’t quite say it’s Williams’ most iconic composition (that honour belongs to Star Wars’ title theme), it’s definitely his most effective. With a simple alternating pattern of two notes, mimicking the beat of the human heart, Williams manages to create one of the most dread-infused pieces of music ever written, which perfectly complements the terror in Spielberg’s storytelling.

7. The Exorcist (1973)

When Warner Bros. released The Exorcist, expectations were low. After all, who would go and see a horror film with a bloated budget, no stars, and on Boxing Day of all days?

Well, as it turns out, lots of people. The Exorcist was a phenomenon, garnering numerous award nominations, a record-breaking box office performance, and perhaps most importantly, it traumatised audiences so thoroughly that it left an indelible mark on the psyche of an entire generation.

For years The Exorcist’s reputation preceded it. This was a film so scary it could cause heart attacks, induce vomiting, and make even the toughest of the tough wet their pants in fear. A dangerous movie with evil running through the celluloid.

Does it deserve its infamous reputation? Well, yes, it’s the scariest film ever made, but there’s more to it than superficial scares. The Exorcist is fundamentally a film not about evil and demons but about love and faith. In the end, it subverts the usual nihilism found in horror movies and instead reminds us that while evil exists, good will always rise up to fight it.

6. Raiders Of The Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones, the Nazi-punching archaeologist with a wry smile and a heart of gold, had to have a place on this list. The only question was which of his films we would include.

Each of the original three flicks is excellent in its own way, but in the end, we had to give it to Raiders, the first in the series and (sorry, Crystal Skull fans) the definitive article, in our opinion. While we could wax lyrical all day about John William’s breathtaking score, Spielberg’s remarkable eye for visual storytelling, or the superb supporting cast, those aren’t the reasons we love Raiders.

No, we love Raiders because it introduced us to Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones, the second-coolest man in cinema (after Han Solo) and an icon of the silver screen. He’s every pulp hero rolled into one, rugged, brave, and clever but also surprisingly fallible and vulnerable. It’s just an amazingly rewatchable performance in an already rewatchable film.

5. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

An infamous box-office bomb, Frank Darabont’s quietly dignified prison drama movie, The Shawshank Redemption, has gone on to become one of the most widely beloved films of all time.

Based on the Stephen King novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption, the film tells the story of Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins), following him from his first day in Shawshank State Penitentiary to the night he makes a miraculous escape. Along the way, we see him befriend prison smuggler Red (Morgan Freeman), build a library (it’s more impressive than it sounds), and help the warden embezzle millions of dollars.

On paper, The Shawshank Redemption seems like a harrowing prison drama in the vein of Midnight Express or Papillon, but it mostly subverts the usual dour clichés and plot cul-de-sacs to tell a story about friendship, hope, and triumph of the human spirit in the most difficult of situations.

4. Casablanca (1942)

Casablanca, the quintessential cinematic romance, remains an enduring classic and a wonderful monument to the golden age of Hollywood.

The film follows a cynical club owner and dashing rogue, Rick (Humphrey Bogart), as he’s dragged into WW2 when his former lover Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) turns up at his club asking him to help her get her husband out of the country before Nazis capture him. The embers of their old romance are soon reignited though, and Rick must decide between what’s right and what he wants.

Featuring career-defining performances from Bogart and Bergman, Casablanca is a fascinating melodrama about love, pain, and sacrifice, full of wisecracks, music, and charm. It’s also just endlessly quotable.

3. The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

There’s a phrase among the Star Wars fandom that no one hates Star Wars more than Star Wars fans. Well, if that wretched statement is true, then so is our own much more positive affirmation that it doesn’t matter if you like the sequels, prequels, or anything in between, all Star Wars fans love The Empire Strikes Back.

Empire is the high benchmark by which all Star Wars movies are judged, and for a good reason. It improves on the original in every way, from the story – which is darker with far higher emotional stakes – to the filmmaking, which takes a significant leap forward now that Irvin Kershner’s behind the camera.

Combine all that with one of the most shocking twists in all of movie history, and you’ve got a science fiction movie that’s earned its place on this list of best films.

2. The Godfather (1972)

One of the most influential movies in film history, Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather, needs no introduction. There honestly aren’t enough superlatives in the dictionary to describe the first chapter in The Godfather Trilogy, which shows the beginning of Michael Corleone’s (Al Pacino) transformation from war hero and outsider to a ruthless mob boss.

The film is a triumph both in terms of its ingenious storytelling and its boundary-pushing technical achievements. Coppola and co-writer Mario Puzo’s decision to take us inside a crime family and portray them not as violent thugs but as morally complex, three-dimensional characters with their own code of honour was unprecedented, and the superb cast elevates their words.

Speaking of which, Brando, Pacino, Caan, Duvall, and Keaton, some of the best actors of all time, are in this film, and it’s one of the greatest casts to grace the silver screen. We’re not alone in our fawning praise, either. Stanley Kubrick (who knew a thing or two about cinema) once said of The Godfather that it had the best cast ever and could have been the best film ever made. It’s hard to imagine popular culture without The Godfather’s influence. If we hadn’t had this movie, there’d be no Goodfellas, no Sopranos, and no Fat Tony in The Simpsons. It’d be a cultural wasteland.

1. Citizen Kane (1941)

We know choosing to put Citizen Kane on a list of the best movies of all time is a cliché, but in our defence, it really is a magnificent piece of cinema. In fact, this exemplary quasi-biographical look into the life and death of the fictional Charles Foster Kane (Orson Welles) is probably the best film ever made.

In technical terms, Kane is ahead of its time by nearly half a century. Gregg Toland’s spellbinding cinematography and Robert Wise’s groundbreaking use of transitions alone have earned the movie a place in the hallowed halls of cinematic nirvana, but that isn’t why the movie works.

No, the reason Citizen Kane is an enduring masterpiece has less to do with its superb technical innovation and more to do with the sensational screenplay written by Welles and Herman J. Mankiewicz (we know, we’ve seen Mank).

The story of Kane, the shrewd, ruthless newspaper tycoon, and the mysterious meaning of his final words, is told in a non-linear fashion – years before Quentin Tarantino popularised the trope – and is as engaging a mystery today as it was in 1941. Full of triumphant highs and despondent lows, Citizen Kane is a powerful story about what it means to have everything and nothing at the same time.

If all that’s not enough for you, though, watching Citizen Kane has one more fringe benefit. It makes The Simpsons a lot funnier – seriously.

