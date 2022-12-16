Jumanji 4 release date speculation, cast, trailer, plot, and more

What is the Jumanji 4 release date? When it comes to exciting blockbusters, few IPs are as entertaining as the Jumanji adventure movies. Kicking off with the 1995 Robin Williams movie that saw a board game come to life – Jumanji has become a global phenomenon, spawning sequels and some of the best video game movies ever made.

In 2017, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle saw a sequel that took the board game to the virtual world and threw gamers into an action-packed adventure as they controlled in-game avatars. Starring huge A-listers such as Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart, we just can’t get enough of these comedy movies. However, with the last film in the franchise, Jumanji: The Next Level, hitting theatres in 2019, we have been waiting a while for a follow-up, and you may be asking what is going on with Jumanji 4.

Well, The Digital Fix has done some exploring of its own and has gathered all the details that you need to know about the Jumanji 4 release date, cast, plot and more. So sit back and enjoy while we take you through the jungle of details on the next film in the series.

Jumanji 4 release date speculation

Bad news, friends! Currently, there is no release date for Jumanji 4, but fear not! The film is definitely in the works and should be hitting the big screen at some point in the future – probably in 2024 or 2025.

In August 2021, producer Hiram Garcia shared that Jumanji 4 would only enter the first stages of production once the film Red One was done. Luckily, Red One is set to release sometime in 2023. But that does mean that a 2024 release date is the most likely and earliest time frame we can estimate for Jumanji 4.

So, in short, Jumanji 4’s release date is all down to schedules from the cast and crew. In 2022, Karen Gillan shared how that was a major factor in the film’s production delays. “It’s hard to get everyone’s schedules aligned! But we are all very excited to make another one,” she said.

Be sure to follow this page as we keep you updated on the latest developments!

Is there a Jumanji 4 trailer?

Since filming hasn’t begun for Jumanji 4, there is sadly no trailer for the film just yet. But we do have some guesses on when we could begin to see some teasers for the film.

In the past, the previous films in the franchise Welcome to the Jungle, and The Next Level was released in December 2017 and December 2019. With that in mind, and assuming that the upcoming film also has a late-year release, it seems like a Jumanji 4 trailer will be available in September and November time come 2024 or 2025.

However, since there has been no firm confirmation, this is just speculation on our part for now. In the meantime, here is the trailer from the action movie, The Next Level.

Jumanji 4 plot speculation

It seems like the next film will be taking place more in the real world this time around, just as in the ’90s movie with dangerous wildlife running about the streets and causing chaos. With that in mind, we are curious to see how the film will handle the avatar in-game characters vs their real-life players colliding.

In the end of the last movie, we saw the game world come into the real world. That’s right, the same scenario that happened to Robin Williams in the original 1995 family movie Jumanji is happening again, only with a virtual twist.

There is always the chance that the film will see the characters going back inside the game world to try and lock everything off. However, the potential of seeing the avatar’s gaining sentience and having a back and forth with the real-life players is too good to pass up in our minds.

Jumanji 4 cast

Although the in-game and real world is now in an odd place in the Jumanji Universe, we are sure that both the real-life characters as well as the in-game avatars will be making a comeback in the upcoming fantasy movie.

I mean, we can’t fathom a Jumanji movie without Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black or Kevin Hart, now can we?

Here is the list of the potential Jumanji 4 cast:

Dwayne Johnson as Dr. Xander “Smolder” Bravestone

Kevin Hart as Franklin “Mouse” Finbar

Jack Black as Professor Sheldon “Shelly” Oberon

Alex Wolff as Spencer Gilpin

Karen Gillan as Ruby Roundhouse

Madison Iseman as Bethany Walker

Ser’Darius Blain as Anthony “Fridge” Johnson

Morgan Turner as Martha Kaply

Danny DeVito as Eddie Gilpin

Nick Jonas as Jefferson “Seaplane” McDonough

Awkwafina as Ming Fleetfoot

Nora Shepherd as Bebe Neuwirth

A cast member that is a bit of a question mark is Danny Glover, who played Eddie’s friend Milo. In the last movie, his character chose to stay in the game world as Cyclone, the flying horse, protecting it. Since the game world is coming to reality in the new adventure movie, it is always possible to see him return, but in what capacity, we aren’t sure.

Other potential names include Jumanji alumni Nora Shepherd, Nick Jonas, and Awkwafina coming back as the other in-game avatars Jefferson ‘Seaplane’ McDonough and Ming Fleetfoot. We will keep you updated as more announcements head our way.

In the meantime, here are our guides to the best Dwayne Johnson movies, and how to watch the Fast and Furious movies in order.