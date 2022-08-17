Karen Gillan is certain Jumanji 4 will happen

Karen Gillan, has starred in many franchises, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the sci-fi series Doctor Who. However, one of her most memorable gigs is as the character Ruby Roundhouse in the Jumanji films. Fans last saw her in the role during the 2019 adventure movie, Jumanji: The Next Level – and now, the star has given us an update on the long-awaited sequel, Jumanji 4.

In 2020, it was announced that a sequel to Jumanji: The Next Level was in the works. However, due to multiple setbacks such as the global Covid-19 pandemic and scheduling issues among the A-lister cast, the fourth film in the franchise – which includes the original ’90s movie starring Robin Williams – has been put on the back burner, with many fans wondering when they can next see Dwayne Johnson’s Smolder Bravestone and Gillan’s Ruby Roundhouse reunite on the big screen.

During a now expired post released on the star’s Instagram story (via Cinemablend), Gillan responded candidly to a fan asking if Jumanji 4 is still happening, adding that they enjoyed her performance in all the prior action movies and want to see her in the franchise again.

“Thank you! Yes, I believe there will be another film, I don’t know when!” she said. “It’s hard to get everyone’s schedules aligned. But we are all very excited to make another one.”

Alongside Gillan, the main stars in the Jumanji movies include Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black. All the actors are busy with projects, with Johnson set to play Black Adam in the DCEU and both Black and Hart scheduled to appear in the science fiction movie Borderlands.

As Gillan mentioned above, Jumanji 4 will have to wait till everyone’s schedules clear up for the production, but at least we know that the film is still on its way. We will be sure to keep you posted on any updates. In the meantime, fans can see Gillan as Nebula in the Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder, which is out in cinemas now.