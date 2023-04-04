New John Wick movie starring Ana de Armas gets release date

The John Wick spin-off movie Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, has had its release date confirmed as June 7, 2024. John Wick 4 is currently doing very well, both critically and financially. It has a 95% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and has grossed $250 million and counting.

Ana de Armas stars as an assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma with Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick all returning from the John Wick cast. Anjelica Huston will also be returning to her John Wick Chapter 3 role as The Director of a ballet company, which is a front for her being head of the Ruska Roma crime syndicate. Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Norman Reedus will be new cast-members in the franchise.

Len Wiseman, who is known for the Underworld vampire and werewolf movie series, as well as the Total Recall remake, is directing Ballerina. Ana de Armas has played secret agents in No Time to Die, The Gray Man, and the upcoming Ghosted with Chris Evans – all giving her ample training to play an assassin.

Ballerina isn’t the only John Wick spin-off on the cards, there’s also The Continental, which will be a TV series that serves as a prequel based around a younger version of Winston (Ian McShane’s character).

