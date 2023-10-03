Sorry, this rumored James Bond would rather play a villain instead

Almost any actor in the world would kill to play James Bond, and someone is going to be filling that iconic tuxedo soon enough. But, one of the actors linked to the role has admitted he would rather play a villain instead.

Daniel Craig may have vacated the role of James Bond, but a new 007 has to be found for the best spy movie franchise to continue. When watching the James Bond movies in order, you’ll see legendary actors like Sean Connery, Roger Moore, and Pierce Brosnan lighting up the screen, but who will be the next James Bond?

One man who has been rumored for the part is Richard Armitage. However, in an interview with the Radio Times, the actor insists he would rather become one of the best movie villains than play the hero.

“Oh, every three weeks there’s a newspaper story about that. My nephew still asks if I’m going to be James Bond, and I say, ‘No. You just read it in a paper,'” Armitage said.

And, despite admitting taking on the mantle of Bond would be an “amazing role,” Armitage insisted he would actually be “more likely to be tempted towards playing the villain.”

Judging by Armitage’s turn as the devious and deceitful William Farrow in Obsession right now, we can definitely see how he would make the jump from one of the best Netflix series to one of the best action movie bad guys quite easily.

