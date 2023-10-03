Sorry, this rumored James Bond would rather play a villain instead

Amid all the speculation surrounding who the next James Bond will be, it seems we forgot to ask whether the actors even want to play the good guy at all.

Idris Elba as Luther, Richard Armitage in Obsession, and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser in Outlander

Almost any actor in the world would kill to play James Bond, and someone is going to be filling that iconic tuxedo soon enough. But, one of the actors linked to the role has admitted he would rather play a villain instead.

Daniel Craig may have vacated the role of James Bond, but a new 007 has to be found for the best spy movie franchise to continue. When watching the James Bond movies in order, you’ll see legendary actors like Sean Connery, Roger Moore, and Pierce Brosnan lighting up the screen, but who will be the next James Bond?

One man who has been rumored for the part is Richard Armitage. However, in an interview with the Radio Times, the actor insists he would rather become one of the best movie villains than play the hero.

“Oh, every three weeks there’s a newspaper story about that. My nephew still asks if I’m going to be James Bond, and I say, ‘No. You just read it in a paper,'” Armitage said.

And, despite admitting taking on the mantle of Bond would be an “amazing role,” Armitage insisted he would actually be “more likely to be tempted towards playing the villain.”

Judging by Armitage’s turn as the devious and deceitful William Farrow in Obsession right now, we can definitely see how he would make the jump from one of the best Netflix series to one of the best action movie bad guys quite easily.

Armitage has previously appeared in the Lord of the Rings cast for The Hobbit trilogy, so we know he likes an adventure, but we’ll have to wait and see if he can achieve 00 status. Until then, here’s what we know about other hard-hitting heroes with our guides to new movies like the  Captain America 4 release date and The Batman 2 release date, or stick to the small screen with our guide to Reacher season 2.

Jakob is a Staff Writer for The Digital Fix who spends most of his time looking for fascinating facts from the world of film and television to share with our readers. His favorite thing in the whole galaxy is Star Wars, though Batman comes a close second. Jakob has been working in the entertainment industry since 2014, when he founded the award-winning publication JumpCut Online, and also has experience in sports journalism, writing for outlets like The Spurs Web and Football Paradise. If you want to be Jakob's friend, just tell him you think The Last Jedi is a masterpiece.

