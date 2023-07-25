Invincible fans think this Marvel hero’s going to appear in season 2

Invincible is the perfect superhero adventure to get stuck into if you’re looking to step away from the larger studios for a while. In fact, Invincible acts as more than just a reprieve from the MCU and DCU worlds and has actually proven itself as one of the best TV series about superheroes around. (Sorry, every Marvel series.)

The animated series is set to return with the Invincible season 2 release date, which will see Steven Yeun’s Mark Grayson return with his super-powered pals. Some fans have taken their excitement to the next level and used this time between seasons to do some digging on what the next chapter could involve, and they seem to think a Spider-Man appearance is on the cards.

Why do they think this? Well, when you look at the clues, it’s actually a pretty solid theory. It all started with the casting announcement for season 2, which saw some exciting names such as Chloe Bennet, Rhea Seehorn, and Tim Robinson join the fold. But one name stuck out more than the rest in the new Invincible cast: Josh Keaton.

Josh Keaton is a voiceover actor known for many roles, but perhaps his most famous to date is voicing Spider-Man in The Spectacular Spider-Man animated series. (He would also return to voice the character again in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse this year.) He could be joining as a special guest star in another role, yes, but why bring in Spider-Man himself if he’s not going to voice the one and only Web-Slinger?

There’s also evidence to back up the idea that Invincible may have a Spidey crossover. Although he came from Image Comics, he did take a dive into the world of Marvel in ‘Marvel Team-Up’ Vol.3 #14, in which he encounters Spider-Man battling Doc Ock. The two become friends, and we don’t see why this storyline wouldn’t be included if there is some multiverse antics going on in season 2.

What’s more, there definitely could be. Sterling K. Brown will voice the Invincible villain Angstrom Levy in season 2. If you’ve not encountered him before, then the main thing you need to know is that he has the ability to travel across dimensions, definitely opening up the door to some universe-hopping and a potential spotting of our favorite neighborhood Spider-Man.

Oh, and if all that weren’t enough, then Twitter user @TheDoctorX11 also spotted an Easter egg. In the image of Invincible scrolling through his phone, we can get the briefest glimpse of what looks like the front cover of none other than the aforementioned Marvel Team-Up edition. If that’s not promising, we don’t know what is!

