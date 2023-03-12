Are the 2023 Oscars streaming? How to watch 95th Academy Awards

Where can you stream the Oscars? Every year, Hollywood’s most talented stars (both in front and behind the camera) get together to celebrate the year’s most celebrated movies.

Our Oscars predictions have science fiction movie Everything Everywhere All at Once sweeping the awards, however, there’s bound to be plenty of surprises and upsets on the night. So you’ll be wanting to tune in live to the Oscars to see all the winners announced in the major categories. So here’s how you can keep track of the best movies of the year, and how you can watch the Oscars.

When do the Oscars start?

The Oscars start on Sunday March 12th 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET if you’re in the US. If you’re in the UK, the Oscars will start Monday at 00:00 AM GMT. The show is set to run for 3 hours, which means it will be due to end 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET; however, it often overruns.

How to watch the Oscars

If you’re in the US, you can watch the Oscars for free on cable by tuning in to ABC live. ABC’s broadcast schedule states that the Oscars will run live on the channel on Sunday from 5 PM PT, which is 8 PM ET and Monday from 00:00 AM GMT.

How to stream the Oscars

You can watch the Oscars online on ABC.com or by using the ABC app. The Oscars will also be available to stream on Hulu with Live TV, on DirecTV Stream, and on FuboTV.

How to watch the Oscars in the UK

If you’re in the UK, the Oscars will start on March 13th, Monday 00:00 AM. You can watch the Oscars live via Sky.

