What are the best Brendan Fraser movies? What a time to be alive! We are honoured to say we are here to witness the Brenaissance hitting full tilt, and with this in mind, we’re here to celebrate the work of Brendan Fraser.

The beloved actor is back in a big way and was even recognised as part of the Oscars 2023 nominations for his performance in the new movie The Whale. There’s a chance he will win the award for Best Actor, too, according to our Oscars predictions 2023.

So, before he writes his name in the history books, let’s take a look at his career to date and pick out the five best Brendan Fraser movies.

The best Brendan Fraser movies:

George of the Jungle

The Mummy

The Whale

Bedazzled

No Sudden Move

George of the Jungle (1997)

We all know the story of Tarzan thanks to the Disney movie, but a couple of years before the animated movie came George of the Jungle. Same story, more comedy, more muscles.

Fraser plays the titular monkey man here, bringing a great deal of charm to the family movie and offering wonderful chemistry with co-star Leslie Mann.

The Mummy (1999)

When it comes to ‘90s movies, they don’t get more ’90s than The Mummy. A good old-fashioned blockbuster which utilises the innovations in technology around that time to go full-on with CGI and bring this monster movie to life.

Fraser is at the height of his powers here and shows he was more than capable of being a bona fide action movie star who could lead a huge franchise.

The Whale (2023)

Here it is, the film that has really proven to be the crowning achievement of Fraser’s return to Hollywood. This A24 movie is one hell of a challenge for any actor, with Fraser taking on the role of Charlie, a morbidly obese recluse who tries desperately to connect with his teenage daughter.

On an emotional level, this film demands the utmost sincerity and heart from Fraser. Meanwhile, on a physical level, the use of a fatsuit and total transformation of Fraser will surely have been a great exertion, but the actor manages to fully immerse himself in the role for this touching drama movie.

Bedazzled (2000)

Okay, this 2000s movie is not exactly a masterpiece, but it sure is a lot of fun. Fraser stars as Elliot and somehow convinces us that one of the coolest men of the millennium could be a bit of a loser who can’t get the girl of his dreams. Luckily, the Devil (Elizabeth Hurley) is on hand to offer him a deal – seven wishes in exchange for his soul.

The comedy movie is pretty kooky and dated now, but it’s a great example of Fraser’s range and a testament to just how much of a brilliant screen presence he is.

No Sudden Move (2021)

While many will cite The Whale as Fraser’s big comeback on the silver screen, he actually appeared in this Steven Soderbergh crime flick that went under the radar in 2021. No Sudden Move is a typically stylish and slick effort from Soderbergh, and while Fraser isn’t the star, he does have a substantial role which is worth watching for.

That’s the best of the best Brendan Fraser movies. For more from the man himself, here’s how to watch The Whale and our The Whale review. If you like actor lists like this, check out our lists of the best Oscar Isaac movies or the best Emily Blunt movies.