How many episodes of The Last of Us TV series will there be? The Last of Us, one of the most eagerly anticipated TV series of 2023, is finally about to debut, allowing those unable to play The Last of Us videogame to experience Joel and Ellie’s adventure across the zombie-filled wasteland of America.

There’s a lot of pressure on The Last of Us TV series as expectations for the show are sky-high. Still, the horror series has opened to rave reactions from critics. Our own Tom Percival wrote in his The Last of Us review that the show was a near-perfect adaptation of the videogame. High praise indeed.

The first season will adapt the entirety of the first game in The Last of Us duology, but how long will the thriller series last? How many episodes of The Last of Us will there be?

The first season of The Last of Us TV series will run for nine episodes. The Last of Us episode 1 will debut on January 16, while the final instalment will air on March 13.

