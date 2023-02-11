The Last of Us – can Ellie’s blood cure infection?

Can Ellie’s blood cure infection? In The Last of Us TV series, mankind is on the brink of extinction, and Ellie could hold the antidote since she’s immune to the zombie plague that’s ravaged the planet.

In the horror series, Joel has to bring Ellie across the United States so the Fireflies can find someway of extraction a cure from her. Cordyceps has so far proven incurable, spreading from person to person through spores administered through wounds from bits and scratches.

In The Last of Us episode 5, Ellie tests a hypothesis. It doesn’t work, but can Ellie’s blood cure infection? We have an answer, and it may not be to your liking.

Can Ellie’s blood cure infection?

Ellie’s blood can’t cure infection in any way that’s been tested. As we know from episode 5, just spreading her blood on a wound won’t slow down the spores. Cordyceps aims for the brain, so any cure would need to stop the infection from reaching there.

In theory, her blood could be used in transfusion to cure the infection, but that’s extremely speculative and not something the horror games or drama series touch on. As far as the Fireflies are concerned, the secret to her immunity lies in her brain, since that’s where Cordyceps lives in humans.

Her attempt to treat Sam is sadly ineffective, teaching her a valuable lesson. The outbreak continues to test her optimiism and will to live, something she has in common with all The Last of Us characters.

