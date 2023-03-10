How long is Demon Slayer movie?

How long is the Demon Slayer movie? Demon Slayer fans, rise up: your favourite anime has new movie.

After the box-office smashing success of anime movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, another Demon Slayer fantasy movie has found itself on our screens. This time, it takes on The Swordsmith Village arc, as our demon-fighting heroes combat their newest opponents.

So before the Demon Slayer season 3 release date, audiences will want to know how to watch how to watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba To The Swordsmith Village. And, you might also be interested to learn about the Demon Slayer movie runtime.

How long is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba To The Swordsmith Village?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba To The Swordsmith Village is 1 hour 50 minutes long. This is nine minutes shorter than the previous Demon Slayer movie, so the new movie is a fast paced and action packed adventure.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba To The Swordsmith Village is available to watch now in cinemas and is currently on its theatrical run. When that concludes, the animated action movie will then be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Disney Plus, and you’ll want to watch it before Demon Slayer season 3 airs in early April. So what’re you waiting for?

