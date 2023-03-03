How to watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To The Swordsmith Village. Anime fans, it is time to rejoice because a new Demon Slayer movie is here. That is right, ahead of the new season of the hit anime, Tanjiro and his gang are heading for the big screen.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To The Swordsmith Village will show fans the final two episodes of the Entertainment District Arc – which was covered in Demon Slayer season 2 – along with the first episode of the new season of the beloved anime series. In the anime movie, fans will see Tanjiro face off against the anime villain Muzan Kibutsuji’s high-ranking followers, and head towards his next adventure in order to fix his blade.

It is all very exciting, and with the Demon Slayer season 3 release date just around the corner, TV enthusiasts may be wondering where and how to watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To The Swordsmith Village exactly. Well, fear not because The Digital Fix has got you covered.

Where can I watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To The Swordsmith Village?

The good news is that you can watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To The Swordsmith Village at your local cineplex now. The new movie released internationally in the UK and US on March 1, 2023. That means that the animated movie is currently in a theatrical run – so you can start buying tickets and booking your seats right now.

Fans will be able to choose whether they want to watch the new movie in its English dubbed version or subbed with the original Japanese voice actors – either way, you have multiple options, and nothing is holding you back!

Can I stream Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To The Swordsmith Village?

No. As of March 2023, you can’t stream Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To The Swordsmith Village online. This is because the film is still in its theatrical run. However, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To The Swordsmith Village will be available to watch on multiple streaming services in the future.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village will be available to stream on Crunchyroll once its theatrical window is up and on Disney Plus on July 8, 2023. However, it should be noted that fans will want to watch the film before the Demon Slayer season 3 release date – which is scheduled to hit Crunchyroll on April 9.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village shows the last two episodes of the last season of Demon Slayer, along with the first episode of the new season. So, you don’t want to backtrack in the Demon Slayer timeline and have to rewatch content if you are hoping to see the action movie on Disney Plus.

With that in mind, if you want to watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village online, we recommend keeping your eyes out on Crunchyroll first and foremost, as it’s the platform which will be most up-to-date with the IP.

