Tokyo Revengers season 3 release date speculation, plot, cast and more

What is the Tokyo Revengers season 3 release date, and what else do we know about the hit series? Tokyo Revengers is based on a hugely successful manga of the same name.

The anime series blends action, drama, and the supernatural and ties it all up in a stylish animated package. The first season of the TV series debuted back in 2021, and explored the story of Takemichi Hanagaki as he went back in time to prevent the murder of his girlfriend. In order to be successful, he had to grind his way up the Tokyo Manji Gang, proving his capabilities and learning skills along the way.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 is currently airing, and is continuing the story after it was left on a major cliffhanger. But when the new season of the anime drama series ends, what’ll be next? What will the Tokyo Revengers season 3 release date be, and what else do we know about it?

Tokyo Revengers season 3 release date speculation

The Tokyo Revengers season 3 release date hasn’t been confirmed, but it’s possible to make an educated guess on when it’ll drop based on the gap between seasons so far.

Tokyo Revengers season 1 debuted late on in 2021, and Tokyo Revengers season 2 started in early 2023. That’s just over a year gap between the two seasons so far, and if Tokyo Revengers season 3 release date can stick to that then we might expect it to come around Tokyo Revengers season 3 plot speculation halfway though 2024.

Of course, Tokyo Revengers season 3 will actually need to be greenlit first of all but given its huge popularity that’s almost certain.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 plot speculation

We have a pretty good idea of the Tokyo Revengers season 3 plot, based on what’s been covered from the manga in Tokyo Revengers season 1 and 2.

Because Tokyo Revengers season 2 will cover the Black Dragon / Christmas Showdown arc from the manga, it looks like Tokyo Revengers season 3 would focus on the Tenjiku arc, and maybe even the Final arc as well depending on how quickly the show progresses through the story.

That means that, if Tokyo Revengers continues to follow along with the manga, Tokyo Revengers season 3 might just be the final season. However, that’s just speculation right now.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 cast speculation

The cast for Tokyo Revengers season 3 will depend a lot on what happens (and who manages to survive) by the end of Tokyo Revengers season 2, which is still airing at time of writing.

Tokyo Revengers introduced some new faces – and voices – to the cast who could stick around for events in season 3. They include Junya Enoki as Inui Seisyu, Natsuki Hanaeas as Kokonoi Hajime, and Tasuku Hatanaka as Hakkai Shiba, with Masaya Fukunishi also replacing Tatsuhisa Suzuki as the voice behind Draken.

As well as these, it’s likely that Yuuki Shin, Azumi Waki, Ryota Osaka, and Yuu Hayashi will also return – as long as their characters make it through the new season.

How to watch Tokyo Revengers season 3

Tokyo Revengers season 2 had an international release on Disney Plus, and you can expect Tokyo Revengers season 2 to release in the same way. Tokyo Revengers season 1 can still be found on anime streaming service Crunchyroll.

