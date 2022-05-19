Heartstopper season 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, more

What is the Heartstopper season 2 release date? Based on the beloved graphic novels by Alice Osman, Heartstopper is an original Netflix series that follows the blossoming romance between teenagers Nick and Charlie after they are seated together at school.

As one of the only ‘out’ gay people at school, Charlie is bullied and ostracised by his peers, while popular rugby boy Nick learns to come to terms with his bisexuality after discovering that his feelings for Charlie run a lot deeper than friendship. The coming-of-age drama series tackles issues like fitting in, coming out, bullying, sexual harassment, and mental health all through the eyes of LGBTQ+ teens.

With a 100% critical and audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Heartstopper is one of Netflix‘s most popular TV series yet. As of May 4, Netflix figures show that viewers have watched Heartstopper for 23,940,000 hours globally. Data released by the streaming service at that time also showed that Heartstopper was among Netflix’s Top 10 in TV in 54 countries across the world. Naturally, fans are wanting more and are anxious to know the Heartstopper season 2 release date — so here’s all the information we have, and our best-educated guesses.

Heartstopper season 2 release date speculation

If Netflix does order more episodes of Heartstopper, we can probably expect a season 2 in autumn 2023. Assuming they once again order eight half-hour episodes, the filming process shouldn’t take longer than three months (filming for season 1 took place between April and June 2021).

However, post-production was a little bit more lengthy, with a ten-month gap between wrapping on season 1 and its eventual release date. But now that they’re in the groove of things, post-production should be fairly straightforward — but they won’t start filming season 2 until Netflix officially announces it.

With popular shows like these, Netflix doesn’t often hang around that long before renewing them for another season, so we should hopefully get news on whether season 2 is confirmed by summer 2022.

Heartstopper season 2 plot

Because Heartstopper is based on the graphic novel series, and follows them pretty faithfully, we can look to later volumes of the series to see where Nick and Charlie’s relationship goes next.

While the first two volumes were covered in season 1, the third volume, which a hypothetical season 2 would probably pick up from, features plot points like a school trip to Paris and the introduction of Nick’s brother, who struggles to accept Nick’s sexuality.

After sharing a moment in the season 1 finale, we can probably also expect a romance to blossom between Tao and Elle, as well as more exploration into Charlie’s past struggles with anorexia and body dysmorphia.

Speaking to NME, Kit Connor, who plays Nick, said, “For Nick, I think there’s a lot more exploration to be done in terms of his family. It’s known to fans of the comics that he has an older brother who’s homophobic. I think that would be a really interesting route to go down, but I think there’s loads of material to go and explore.”

Heartstopper season 2 cast

If a season 2 of Heartstopper gets greenlit, we can probably expect all the main players to return, including Joe Locke (Charlie), Kit Connor, (Nick), and their classmates, which include William Gao (Tao), Yasmin (Elle), Corinna Brown, (Tara), Kizzy Edgell (Darcy), and others.

Olivia Coleman is also likely to return as Nick’s mum, and as said above, if they stay true to volume three, we can expect a newcomer to be introduced as Nick’s brother. Another potential newcomer, Osman said in an interview with Digital Spy, is teacher Mr Farouk — who strikes up a romance with Mr Ajayi (Fisayo Akinade) later on the graphic novel.

Here’s the full speculative cast list for Heartstopper season 2:

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson

Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent

William Gao as Tao Xu

Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson

Corinna Brown as Tara Jones

Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry Greene

Sebastian Croft as Ben Hope

Jenny Walser as Tori Spring

Olivia Coleman as Sarah Nelson

Fisayo Akinade as Mr Ajayi

So, there you have it. Here’s everything we know about a potential Heartstopper season 2. If you can’t stop feeling the love, check out our guide to the best romance movies.