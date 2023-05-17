Where can I stream all the Harry Potter movies?

Where can you watch the Harry Potter movies? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the magical fantasy series.

With the news that a Harry Potter TV series has finally been confirmed, the Wizarding World is back on everyone’s minds. The Harry Potter movies are beloved not just as family movies, but as some of the best fantasy movies of all time too. But, now that we’re in 2023, we’re well over a decade since a new movie came out set in Hogwarts.

It’s time to get our Time-Turners out and look back, so here’s where to stream all the Harry Potter movies.

Where can I watch all the Harry Potter movies?

All eight Harry Potter movies are available to watch on HBO Max in the US. In the UK, the Harry Potter movies are all available to watch on Netflix as of May 17, 2023.

In both regions, the movies can also be rented or bought through VOD on Amazon Prime Video.

Are the Harry Potter movies streaming?

Harry Potter movies are streaming on HBO Max in the US and Netflix in the UK. They can also be streaming via Amazon Prime Video, though not for free as part of the subscription.

Can I watch the Harry Potter movies online?

The Harry Potter movies are available to watch online through streaming services. These are HBO Max in the US, Netflix in the UK, and also VOD options with Amazon Prime Video.

Are the Harry Potter movies on Netflix?

The Harry Potter movies are now streaming on Netflix in the UK. However, in the US, the Harry Potter movies are not available. Instead, you’ll have to find them through HBO Max.

Are the Harry Potter movies on Disney Plus?

The Harry Potter movies are not streaming on Disney Plus in any region.

Instead, the movies are available on HBO Max in the US and Netflix n the UK.

Are the Harry Potter movies on Prime Video?

The Harry Potter movies are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video through VOD. However, they aren’t available for free through a subscription.

Are the Harry Potter movies on Blu-ray?

The Harry Potter movies are all available to purchase on Blu-ray. These come with wonderful behind-the-scenes footage and all kinds of extra bits that fans of Hogwarts will be desperate to see.

