There’s a huge Harry Potter cameo in Andor, and no one’s noticed

Actors from the Harry Potter movies are always popping up here or there, and sometimes it’s hard to keep track of them all. Well, the new Star Wars series Andor has a Harry Potter actor in a key role, and we’re going to bet that you didn’t even notice.

In Andor episode 9, the big mystery was what happened to the prisoners on level 2. Kino Loy and Cassian Andor eventually found out when Ulaf died, and a doctor on the prison at Narkina 5 informed that that the prisoners had been killed after finding out that no one was going to be released.

It turns out that that doctor was played by none other than Adrian Rawlins, who is the actor who played Harry Potter’s father James Potter in the fantasy movies. So, a pretty big deal in the Wizarding World then!

When Rawlins first appeared on screen as the doctor, for many audiences it will have been one of those moments where you recognise an actor but can’t quite pin down where you’ve seen them before. In this case, that challenge was made even harder by the fact that unlike James Potter, the doctor in the sci-fi series has a lot less hair and no glasses. Still, many will have felt like the actor’s identity was on the tip of their tongue.

Andor has been packed full of actors from British drama series and British drama movies, so it’s not a total surprise to see a Harry Potter alum show up. What’s more of a surprise is that it took so long, and we barely even noticed.

