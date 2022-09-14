What are the biggest Harry Potter plot holes? Making just one fantasy movie is no easy task. It’s unsurprising then that mapping out an entire fantasy series can lead to a few inconsistencies and plot holes creeping in here and there. Every series has them, and the Harry Potter movies are no exception.

Some, however, are more annoying than others, so we thought it’d be fun to look at the most irritating Harry Potter plot holes. There are plenty to choose from, but we didn’t want to include silly inconsistencies. We don’t really mind if a Harry Potter character’s wand changed design halfway through the series. That’s to be expected.

No, we wanted the plot holes that really left us scratching our heads. So here are all the Harry Potter plot holes that we can’t believe no one thought to fill in.

Peter Pettigrew And The Marauders Map

We all know The Marauder’s Map. It’s a magical map of the supposedly unplottable Hogwarts, which includes all of its secret passages that Harry and the gang use to wander the school after hours. The map’s most useful power is its ability to keep track of everyone and anyone who treads on Hogwart’s grounds.

Harry got the map from the Weasley Twins in the Prisoner of Azkaban(the best movie in the series), who claim they’ve been using it for years. It seems that in the two years their younger brother was at Hogwarts, they never bothered to check in on Ron because if they had, they’d have noticed something rather odd.

Someone called Peter Pettigrew would have been sleeping with Ron in his bed. What would make this even stranger is the fact that Pettigrew was supposed to be dead and his death was relatively well known in the Wizarding World? Maybe the twins did notice and didn’t want to kink shame their brother’s love of ghosts? That or it’s a plot hole…

Dumbledore’s rapid ageing

Three actors have played the adult Dumbledore. Richard Harris and Michael Gambon took on the role in the Harry Potter movies, while Jude Law played the younger and sexier version in the Fantastic Beasts.

That makes sense, right? Well no. You see, there are actually only six years between the events of Secrets of Dumbledore and when Dumbledore met a young Tom Riddle. Yet we see Dumbledore’s meeting with baby Voldemort in the Half-Blood Prince during a flashback, and he looks like the decidedly less young and sexy Michael Gambon (sorry, Michael).

So Dumbledore’s skin routine must have really fallen apart during his war with Grindelwald. That or the Fantastic Beasts films are a poorly thought-out addition to the franchise? Who knows.

Veritaserum

The very existence of veritaserum makes the entire wizarding legal system a sham. The Ministry of Magic should be able to weed out undercover Death Eaters and dark wizards by dosing defendants before they testify.

We know the author has claimed there are ways to protect yourself from the effects of veritaserum. Still, you’re telling me you couldn’t slip them a little potion without them knowing? You’re a wizard, for Merlin’s sake! It’s not about ethics either, as we know the Ministry gave Umbridge the potion to use at Hogwarts.

Invisible Thestrals

In Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, the Boy Who Lived is shocked when he sees that the Hogwarts carriages are now being pulled by skeletal winged horses. Adding to his consternation is that no one other than Luna Lovegood seems to notice them. We later learn that these are thestrals, a sort of magical horse that you can only see if you’ve seen death.

As Harry saw Cedric Diggory die, he now could see the magical creatures. That makes sense, right? Well, no, because Harry watched Cedric die at the end of Goblet of Fire, so he’d have ridden the thestral drawn carriage back to the Hogwarts express the previous year. The author later clarified you only see thestrals after you’ve processed seeing death which was her attempt to pour asphalt into a huge plot hole.

Troll in the Dungeons

In Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Professor Quirrell uses his talent for troll whispering to lure a troll into the school dungeons. Upon hearing this news and being a responsible headmaster, Dumbledore orders the kids to quickly make their way to their common rooms, where they’ll be safe.

Well, the Gryffindors, Ravenclaws, and Hufflepuffs will be safe. The Slytherins are screwed because their common room is in the dungeon, where the troll is. We knew everyone hated Slytherin house as it’s where all the Harry Potter villains came from but come on, Dumbledore, at least try and hide your open dislike.

The Potter’s Secret Keeper

In The Prisoner of Azkaban, we learn how Voldemort managed to track down the Potters, kicking off the series events. The family was betrayed by Peter Pettigrew, who the Potters trusted as their Secret Keeper. We were led to presume that a Secret Keeper then had to be a third party not under the protection of the Fidelius Charm.

In Deathly Hallows, though, when the trio go to Bill Weasley’s cottage, we learn that Bill and his wife Fleur are each other’s Secret Keeper with no third party necessary. So why didn’t the Potters do the same? Because there wouldn’t be a story otherwise, of course!