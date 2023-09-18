House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones are well known for their over-the-top violence (it’s what makes them some of the best TV series ever). After all, who could forget when Rhaenyra Targaryen’s besotted sworn shield, Ser Criston Cole, dashed Joffrey Lonmouth’s brains all over the floor of the Red Keep or Vaemond Velaryon’s untimely demise when Daemon Targaryen gave him an unwanted haircut.

Still, if the leaked title for the House of the Dragon season 2 premiere is accurate, then we can expect an episode that’ll make those explosions of violence look like an episode of Sesame Street. Now, before we go on, we don’t want to spoil anything for our readers, so if you don’t want to know the fate of your favorite House of the Dragon characters, we recommend reading something else on our page, like our Game of Thrones cast article or the Targaryen family tree guide.

Still with us? Ok, well, don’t say we didn’t warn you. According to the website Redanian Intelligence, the first episode of season 2 is titled ‘A Son For A Son.’ Now, even a maester who hasn’t forged his chain can probably guess this refers to Lucerys Velaryon and Arrax’s death at the hands (Well mouth) of Vhagar and Aemond.

What you couldn’t know, though, unless you’ve read Fire and Blood and a few other George RR Martin books is what ‘A Son For A Son’ refers to. In the book Fire and Blood, chapter 14 is titled ‘The Dying of the Dragons – A Son for a Son’ (Yes, I ran and checked my copy), and it tells the horrific story of Blood and Cheese.

Blood and Cheese were two unscrupulous characters from Flea Bottom whose names have long been forgotten. All we know is that Blood was a former Goldcloak who was forced to swap his sword for a butcher’s knife after “beating a whore to death,” while Cheese was a ratcatcher in the Red Keep who knew the secret passages in and out of the castle.

The pair were hired by Mysaria, working in turn for Daemon, to kill one of Aegon II Targaryen’s sons in revenge for Lucerys’ death. The pair managed to successfully sneak into the Red Keep, eventually making their way to the chambers of Queen Helaena.

There, the pair waited, eventually taking Helaena, Alicent Hightower, and the children Princess Jaehaera, Prince Maelor, and Prince Jaehaerys hostage. Blood and Cheese then gave Queen Helaena a choice. She must choose which of her sons they should kill.

When Helaena resisted, the pair made threats against Princess Jaehaera that we can’t put in print (but you can probably guess) that forced the Queen’s hand. With tears in her eyes, she told them to kill Maelor, as Prince Jaehaerys was Aegon’s heir.

As Helaena cried, Cheese told young Maelor, “You hear that, little boy? Your Momma wants you dead.” Then, quick as a flash, Blood beheaded Prince Jaehaerys instead, and the pair fled, taking the boy’s head with them.

Now, beheadings aren’t exactly new to Thrones, but the young prince’s age separates Jaehaerys’ death from other killings in the show. He’ll be six when Blood takes his head, and I think even the grumpiest of pedophobes (one for the Peep Show fans) would struggle to watch a little kid butchered on TV.

Honestly, I this was any other show, I’d say the violence would be implied and not seen, but with Thrones, you never know. We’ll have to watch to find out. If you love House of the Dragon, why not check out our list of the best fantasy series? Or, if you’re besotted with Westeros, we have a guide listing the best Game of Thrones characters and all the Game of Thrones dragons.

