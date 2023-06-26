From season 3 release date speculation, cast, plot, trailer, and news

What is the From season 3 release date? The creepy horror series from streaming service MGM Plus has garnered impressive levels of devotees, and even some famous fans.

With From seasons 1 and 2 a done deal, we’ve taken a look at all the currently available information on what fans say is MGM Plus’ best TV series to give you insight into its cast, plot details, and any teases out there. Stephen King won’t stop talking about it, so people are obviously excited.

Without further ado, here’s what we know about the From season 3 release date and all the other nerve-wracking details on it. Does it have the potential to be our next favorite best horror series? We’ll see.

From season 3 release date speculation

We are confident From season 3 will release in late 2024. The show has maintained an almost yearly release schedule, with season 1 coming out in 2022 and season 2 in 2023.

Furthermore, we think production is underway in some shape or form because The Coast released a list of productions coming soon to Nova Scotia (where From shoots) on April 28th, 2023, and it claimed that From season 3 would start shooting “in the coming weeks”.

From season 3 cast speculation

Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens will surely be back as the series lead, and we expect all the surviving main cast from season 2 will return for From season 3.

Perrineau is the series’ big name (remember him from early LOST?), and he is joined by a talented batch of actors doing their best to sell the tension of the scary, supernatural story. Jamie McGuire as the Smiley Creature won’t be back, because the creature was successfully killed (he will stay present in our nightmares, however).

Here’s the expected From season 3 cast list:

Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens

Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews

Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews

David Alpay as Jade Herrera

Elizabeth Saunders as Donna Raines

Scott McCord as Victor

Ricky He as Kenny Liu

Chloe Van Landschoot as Kristi Miller

Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima Hassan

Corteon Moore as Ellis Stevens

Hannah Cheramy as Julie Matthews

Simon Webster as Ethan Matthews

Avery Konrad as Sara Myers

Elizabeth Moy as Tian-Chen Liu

Deborah Grover as Tillie

Angela Moore as Bakta

Kaelen Ohm as Marielle

A.J. Simmons as Randall

Nathan D. Simmons as Elgin

Season 2 added several new cast members to the roster, and we imagine season 3 will have some new faces too. There’s no official list yet, though.

What is From season 3 about?

Director Jack Bender has teased From season 3 will be “worse” for the characters than season 2, and will pick up after the climactic season 2 finale.

“Every time you feel you can get out that way, bang, you hit the wall of the mirror here, here, here, here, here, and it accumulates and builds to a great crescendo at the end of season two. It builds and builds to a really powerful, crazy, climactic end of the season, which is where we’re going to pick up season three. It does get worse; It’s like quicksand.” he told TellTale TV.

We expect the problems to escalate in season 3, and with that come higher stakes, then. Also, we hope season 3 explains the cicadas in the series, which have been an ever-present yet puzzling motif.

Is there a From season 3 trailer?

There is no From season 3 trailer yet, but we bet we’ll get one in late 2024, as that’s when the series will likely come back.

We’ve always got trailers ahead of new seasons, so expect one shortly before season 3 drops on MGM Plus. The good news is there’s fantastic behind-the-scenes content to browse through on From’s official website, and you can watch those videos here.

Where can I watch From season 3?

From season 3 would stream on MGM Plus in the US, just like the previous two seasons. If you’re not in the US, you’ll need a VPN.

We’ve got a guide to the best VPN for streaming for those of you who can’t access some of the best streaming services due to geo-blocking. Don’t let pesky internet digital borders make you miss out. If you’re in the US, you can sign up to MGM Plus on their website.

How many episodes are in From season 3?

From season 3 will likely have 10 episodes because seasons 1 and 2 had exactly that number, but as of July 2023, there’s no official word yet.

Some series adapt to their storytelling and change episode counts every season, but others feel drawn to a rigid number; From seems to be the latter, with seasons 1 and 2 both coming in at 10 episodes. There’s no indication season 3 will end the series, either, so we don’t expect an abnormally large or small amount.

If anything else comes out, we’ll add it to the existing information here, so check back with us for updates if you’d like.

