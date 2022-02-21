How to watch Studio 666 – can I stream the new Foo Fighters horror movie?

How can I watch Studio 666? The iconic rock band Foo Fighters have made a horror movie! That’s right, Dave Grohl and the gang are making movies now, and it sounds pretty awesome!

Studio 666 sees Dave Grohl and his band battling supernatural forces as they attempt to complete the recording of their tenth album, in this new comedy movie. Joining Dave Grohl and the rest of the Foos are a whole host of cameos, including Scream 5 star Jenna Ortega, Will Forte, American Horror Story actor Leslie Grossman, The Goldbergs star Jeff Garlin, and Lionel Richie of all people.

While this may not quite be on the same scale of recent blockbuster movies like Moonfall and Uncharted, Studio 666 looks like one hell of a fun ride and continues the run of truly wild releases in February. But when is the Foo Fighters-led ghost movie released? And where can you watch it? Well, don’t get your drumskin in a twist, we have all the answers you need to get your Foo fix.

where can I watch studio 666?

Studio 666 is set to hit theatres on February 25, 2022, both in the UK and the US. So, you’re going to have to be really brave and venture outside if you want to see the legendary Foo Fighters taking on evil spirits. Beats watching it in a haunted house though, right?

As we mentioned before, Studio 666 isn’t a huge blockbuster, so screenings are looking fairly limited in places, but there’s still ample opportunity to catch this macabre movie about music and monsters in most theatres across all territories.

can you stream studio 666?

At this moment in time, no, you can’t. Studio 666 is getting an exclusively theatrical release, which means you can only watch it in cinemas for the time being.

As soon as we hear anything about Studio 666 heading to a streaming service, we will be sure to update you, so you can get your subscription in order for Netflix, Prime Video, or whichever platform the movie ends up on.

If you want to dive deeper into the world where music and movies collide, check out our guide to the best musicals. Or if you’re fancying a fright, explore our guide to the best Netflix horror movies.