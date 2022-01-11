Foo Fighters and Dave Grohl battle demons in trailer for new horror-comedy Studio 666

A new trailer has been released for horror-comedy movie Studio 666, starring Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters, which will be released in theatres in February.

The trailer shows the band wanting to do something special for their tenth studio album “we gotta break the mold on this one”, so they move into a (creepy) house together, to record some new tracks, where they immediately get “an overwhelming sense of death.” On the verge of abandoning the whole operation, Grohl notices that the house does have amazing acoustics “the sound of this house is the sound of album ten.”

However, Grohl finds himself with writer’s block “my mind is flooded” and he turns to some familiar faces for advice and inspiration. Unfortunately, “this is not just a creepy rock and roll house, it allows spiritual entities to cross into our world.” With his bandmates concerned for him, Grohl discovers a new musical note and forces them to join him in making the ultimate killer album.

The film will be released in theatres on February 25, 2022 and tickets can be bought on the movie’s website.

The trailer can be viewed below;

Recorded in secret at the Encino mansion where the band actually recorded their latest album Medicine at Midnight, Grohl says “it began with a far fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible…we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that f*cking rocks.”

Director BJ McDonnell says that Studio 666 is “a perfect combination of all things I love. Rock, horror, and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture. I am so excited to have teamed up with the Foo Fighters to create an old school band movie. It’s been years since we’ve seen something like The Beatles Help!”

