Vin Diesel turned down role in Foo Fighters horror movie

It seems like Vin Diesel’s family values only stretch so far, as Dave Grohl recently revealed that the action movie star declined to be a part of Studio 666 — an upcoming horror movie starring rock musician Dave Grohl along with the rest of his band, the Foo Fighters.

In an interview with Empire Magazine, Grohl explained how he and the band were approached by a film company while working on Medicine at Midnight, their latest album. “They said, ‘We’d love to make a horror film with Foo Fighters,’ Which I thought was the most ridiculous fucking idea I’ve ever heard,” he explained.

However, despite his initial reservations, Grohl told the outlet that he was later inspired by the ghoulish LA mansion he and the band were working in during that time. “[A]s I was sitting in that house by myself, day after day, I started thinking, ‘We’ve got the house, we could do something here.’ So I came up with this ridiculous premise for a horror film,” he said.

The premise of the dark comedy movie, which is entitled Studio 666, is pretty self-explanatory. The official synopsis reads, “Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock history to record their much anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.”

Alongside the entire band, who will be playing themselves, the movie includes a string of celebrity cameos along with scary movie royalty: Scream star Jenny Ortega. “The casting process was literally me looking through my phone,” Grohl added. Unfortunately, not everyone Grohl asked said yes. “We fucking asked Vin Diesel to be in the movie!” he exclaimed “We were like, ‘Oh my god, ten million people will go see this film! And he said no.” I guess that Vin Diesel got the best of him.

Fortunately, you don’t have to wait everlong for Studio 666 to be released — it comes to UK cinemas on February 25, 2022.