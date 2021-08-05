American Horror Story season 10 coming to Disney Plus UK in October

The next season of American Horror Story, and its spin-off American Horror Stories, finally have their UK premiere dates. Both TV series are coming to streaming service Disney Plus in the coming months.

The official Disney Plus Twitter account provided the information, sharing a to-do list of releasing the shows, and getting excited. “Clear your schedule, American Horror Stories starts streaming September 8, American Horror Story: Double Feature starts streaming in October on Star on Disney Plus,” read the caption. This comes as a relief, since it means UK audiences won’t be too far behind the US in watching either show.

American Horror Stories, an anthology spin-off where each episode is self-contained, premiered in July stateside, while American Horror Story: Double Feature kicks off this month, on August 25. In a break from the norm – using that term loosely given the subject matter – Double Feature is split into two parts, Red Tide and Death Valley. Part One, Red Tide, stars a bunch of series regulars like Frances Conroy, Sarah Paulson, and Evan Peters, with Macauley Culkin and Neal McDonagh new to the fold.

Despite being weeks away, we don’t know a huge amount on what Double Feature is really about. A recent teaser says to expect aliens, and some contrast between the two parts, with Red Tide being “by the sea”, and Death Valley being “by the sand”.

We know the premiere episode is called ‘Cape Fear’, and you can make of that what you will. You can watch seasons one through eight of American Horror Story on Netflix, and here’s the best horror movies on Netflix too, for good measure.