Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters to star in horror-comedy movie

Dave Grohl has announced that he and the Foo Fighters are set to star in new horror-comedy STUDIO 666 – and that they’ve already filmed it in secret. It will be wide-released on February 25, 2022 in over 2000 theatres in the US by Open Road Films.

According to Deadline, the fictional story is; “about what happens when the legendary rock band rents an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history, to record their 10th album. Trouble is, front-man Grohl is creatively blocked, and when evil forces in the house sink into his consciousness, the creative juices begin flowing but so does the blood. Can Foo Fighters’ complete the album, with the band still alive to tour?”

The story is by Dave Grohl and directed by BJ McDonnell – who was the camera operator on sleeper-hit Malignant. Open Road Films say that; “We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Foo Fighters for a movie sure to make audiences scream and laugh. The Foos bring their comedic chemistry and the musical talent we all love to the big screen in this hysterical horror film.”

Dave Grohl also released a statement; “After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full length feature horror comedy film. Like most things Foo, STUDIO 666 began with a far fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible.”

He continued; “Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album Medicine at Midnight — told you that place was haunted! — we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that f*cking rocks. And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. STUDIO 666 will f*ck you up.”

BJ McDonnell said that STUDIO 666 is “a perfect combination of all things I love. Rock, horror, and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture. I am so excited to have teamed up with the Foo Fighters to create an old school band movie. It’s been years since we’ve seen something like The Beatles Help!, The Monkees’ Head, or KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park. Take that ’60s / ’70s old school band film fun, mix it with horror and STUDIO 666 is born! I am so ecstatic for audiences of film and music to come together and enjoy our film.”

As well as the Foos, the cast includes Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega and Jeff Garlin. The international release date will be announced shortly.