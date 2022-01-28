The best free Amazon Prime movies

Amazon Prime is fantastic for a number of reasons. Next day delivery, early access to great deals, and an enormous library of movies and TV shows to binge – but wait! Even with a Prime membership, there are a large number of digital shows that you still have to pay to rent or own.

If that’s not what you signed up for, and you want to make the most of those free Prime perks, then good news: we’ve gathered together the best movies that you can (currently) watch for free as part of your Prime membership.

The selection is pretty broad. You’ll find action movies like The Terminator, classic comedies like the Spaceballs, intense real life thrillers like 127 Hours, and loads more cinematic greats from a host of genres.

What are the best free movies on Amazon Prime?

The Terminator (1984)

If you’re a fan of dark, gritty 1980s sci-fi, then you’ll definitely want to add The Terminator to your list. Arguably Arnold Schwarzenegger’s most iconic role, this classic movie features an evil robot who travels back from the future in order to stop the birth of a man who will one day play a pivotal role in the war between humanity and machines.

Though some of the later cyborgs played heroic roles, the original one is an evil and unstoppable killing machine. This iconic tech-noir film has a lot in common with the slasher movies of the time, except instead of a human serial killer in a hockey mask, it’s a robotic killer from the future. The Terminator’s influence on popular culture cannot be overstated and any movie fan should make sure it’s ticked off their watch list.

127 Hours (2010)

Based on an incident that happened in the life of canyoneer, Aron Ralston, 127 Hours is a movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat. In it, Aron (played by James Franco) finds himself trapped in the middle of nowhere with his hand stuck under a boulder. As the hours pass by, the situation becomes direr and direr, and he needs to find a way to get out of there at any cost.

We won’t spoil what happens if you’ve not seen it, but needless to say, this makes for some very tense viewing, made all the more gripping because you know that it actually happened. It’s something we’d recommend to anybody who’s not seen it before – and if you have, it’s worth a rewatch.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

This Oscar-winning movie introduced the world to Anthony Hopkins’ Dr Hannibal Lecter. Though the character made his debut in the 1981 Thomas Harris novel, Red Dragon, and had even been played by Brain Cox several years prior, it was Hopkins’ portrayal of everyone’s favourite cannibal psychiatrist that helped to make the movie such a success.

In this film, Clarice Starling (played by Jodie Foster), a young FBI agent in training, seeks out the imprisoned Hannibal in order to gain some insights from him. She believes that as a serial killer himself with professional psychiatric insight, he’ll be able to help in catching a new killer who is currently at large. It’s a horror classic, which forever ruined fava beans and Chianti for many of us.

Shallow hal (2001)

A romantic comedy that seeks to challenge society’s standards of beauty. In this movie, Hal (played by Jack Black) is a man who has very negative attitudes about women and won’t be interested in dating them based on the most minor flaws that he perceives in their appearance. Then one day, he is hypnotised so that people who hold true inner beauty then fit his definition of traditional good looks – and he doesn’t even realise.

He soon meets a largely overweight woman named Rosie (played by Gwyneth Paltrow in a fat suit), a woman he’d normally pay no attention to, but who he now finds himself infatuated with. Perhaps a bit heavy-handed in the way it approaches its moral, Shallow Hal is still a heart-warming movie with a good heart. Plus, you get to see Jason Alexander in a comical side role as well, and he’s always a delight.

It’s A Wonderful Life (1946)

A real classic here and one that everybody should try at least once. In this movie, everything seems to be going wrong for the protagonist, George Bailey (played by James Stewart), so much so, that he finds himself contemplating suicide and even wishing he had never been born. It’s at this point, that he’s visited by an eccentric angel named Clarence (played by Henry Travers).

Clarence shows George a version of the world in which he had never been born, allowing him to see that the lives of his loved ones are genuinely worse without his presence. It’s a nice, feel-good film and if you’ve never seen it before, we recommend it. It may be considered a Christmas movie, but much of the action takes place at different times throughout the year, so there’s no reason you couldn’t watch it at any time.

Spaceballs (1987)

Every great movie has its parodies, including Star Wars. Spaceballs gleefully sends up many of the tropes found throughout George Lucas’s iconic series, while also making a lot of jokes at the expense of other sci-fi classics. You’ll find such silliness as the giant slug made of pizza, called Pizza the Hut and a scene where John Hurt visits a diner and has an experience very reminiscent of his character’s fate in Alien – the guy can’t catch a break.

Though movie parodies today may have a bit of a reputation for being cheap and badly made, this is certainly not the case with Spaceballs. This is a classic Mel Brooks comedy and if you’ve not seen it yet, you should give it a go – especially if you’re a Star Wars fan.

The Theory of Everything (2014)

Everyone has heard of the distinguished theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking in this amazing biopic, Eddie Redmayne plays him fantastically. Naturally, it’s a film that can be very sad in that it depicts a man losing a battle with a severely debilitating illness, but it’s also a movie that inspires hope.

If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about the man behind the science, then this is definitely the movie for you. Stephen Hawking himself approved of the movie and it was adapted from a book written by his first wife, Jane Hawking, so you can trust it to be done respectfully.

The Village (2004)

This is one of those movies that has a famously massive twist. However, unlike something like The Sixth Sense, where today, Bruce Willis being a ghost is as much of a shock as Clark Kent being Superman, the twist in The Village is comparatively less spoiled, so if you’ve not seen it and you don’t know how it ends, you’re in for a treat.

Set in a small, 19th-century village in America, this M. Night Shyamalan film shows us a community who are afraid to go into the woods because of the nameless evils that dwell within. The village elders are obviously covering up some kind of secret, but what is it? If you’re anything like me, the ending will astound you. Gosh, that sounded like a clickbait headline, didn’t it?

