Vin Diesel reveals why Dwayne Johnson “needed” to return in Fast X

Dwayne Johnson‘s place in the main Fast and Furious universe was flung into doubt after his high-profile spat with Vin Diesel. But it looks like the Fast and Furious cast members have kissed and made up, with Johnson making an explosive return as Luke Hobbs in the Fast X ending.

In a featurette for the action movie, Diesel explains why Johnson’s return to the franchise was vital. “It was no easy task, because so much has been created in this universe,” he said. “To tie up all these storylines, this character needed to come back into the mythology.”

“We lead with love,” Vin Diesel added. “We try to create an environment where people can do their best work.” He continued, “When you end a movie with a cliffhanger of that magnitude, you only do that when you believe that your audience believes in you.”

