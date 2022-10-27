Vin Diesel and Universal want all-women Fast and Furious movie

We’re currently running headlong toward Fast and Furious 10, the first in a two-part crescendo for the Fast and Furious movies. Ambitions are high in the action movie franchise, and Universal has doubled-down on its desire for more spin-offs, including one that’s all women.

Speaking to Insider, Donna Langley, chairwoman of Universal Pictures, revealed that the studio, and Vin Diesel, are keen on the women-driven Fast thriller movie. “I would love to see a female Fast,” she says. “So would Vin [Diesel]. We have so many great and amazing female characters in our franchise and now there’s the new addition of Brie Larson to add to the incredible roster. I would love to see us do a female Fast.”

As Langley points out, there are several female Fast and Furious characters who’ve been living life a quarter mile at a time for the long haul. Michelle Rodiguez and Jordana Brewster were part of The Fast and the Furious cast way back in 2001, as Letty Ortiz and Mia Toretto, respectively.

They’ve since been joined by Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays hacker Ramsey, Anna Sawai, who joined in Fast 9 as a friend of Han’s, and Brie Larson, best known as MCU character Captain Marvel, who’ll be a part of Fast X. Of course, who could forget Helen Mirren, either.

That’s a healthy cast already, and then you have Charlize Theron, who’s made it clear she’ll do a Fast and Furious spin-off adventure movie if Mirren’s involved. Sounds like all parties are in agreement. That said, we have to get through Fast 10 and 11 first. Louis Leterrier is directing the former, and it’s due in theatres May 19, 2023.

If you’d like to see more of these, you can find Larson and Rodriguez, respectively, in The Marvels and the new Dungeons and Dragons movie next year.