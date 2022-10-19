Charlize Theron will do Fast and Furious spin-off with one actor only

Charlize Theron is just one of several Oscar-winning actors who have lured into getting behind the wheel on the Fast and Furious franchise. There’s also Helen Mirren, and Brie Larson will appear in the upcoming Fast X. The Oscar-nominated Djimon Hounsou and Vanessa Kirby have also dipped their toes in the Fast franchise.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Theron said; “I feel so lucky that I’m just, like, such a small, small part of this incredible thing that they’ve built for so many years. I think what Vin and the producers and Universal have done with that whole franchise is really exceptional. I mean, it just doesn’t happen. You just don’t have an audience with you for that long of a ride. No pun intended. Or maybe.”

“I’m always grateful when they call me,” Theron added. “I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I get to go and do this again. This is amazing.'” So, would she be interested in further Fast and Furious projects, perhaps a spin-off for her character, the cyberterrorist Cipher? “If Dame Helen Mirren does it, I’m in,” Theron said.

Theron entered the Fast universe in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious (movie number eight), and she returned for Fast 9: The Fast Saga in 2021. Theron will crop up again in Fast X, and new cast-members such as Jason Momoa are thrilled to get to work with her.

In February 2022, Oscar-winner Brie Larson made it clear that she wanted to be in a Fast and Furious movie. And her dreams came true faster than a Bugatti, because by April 2022 it was announced that she’d been cast in Fast X. By July 2022, she was sharing an on-set photo.

