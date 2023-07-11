Only one Fast and Furious movie has no explosions, and it’s surprising

Fast and Furious has given us some of the best action movies, and most of them do so using hearty explosions. But there’s one Fast and Furious film that’s less on the fire and more on good old street racing.

If you watch the Fast and Furious movies in order, you’ll notice the early installments are quite a bit different from the later ones. Despite this, the thriller movies still have some big set-pieces, including some explosive sequences.

However, it’s 2 Fast 2 Furious that sets a particular record in this department, by having no explosions. Seriously, not a single explosion occurs in the sports movie, and why would it? Too much racing to be done!

Businessweek provides a breakdown of explosions by installment, and you can see 2 Fast 2 Furious stands out from the initial trilogy by foregoing something genuinely explosive. A creative decision soon reversed, and then put into high gear in the opposite direction.

Explosions multiply from then on, but that’s just part of the fabric of being really angry while moving at velocity. These days, the Fast and Furious cast contend with going to space and Jason Momoa, so the adrenaline’s always pumping.

