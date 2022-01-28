Jason Momoa in talks for Fast and Furious 10

Aquaman star Jason Momoa is in “final negotiations” to join the Fast Family in Fast and Furious 10, according to The Hollywood Reporter. There is speculation that he’ll be playing a villain in Justin Lin’s next installment of the hugely successful action movie franchise.

Former Fast co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel have had a very well-reported beef, followed by Diesel publicly pleading with Johnson to return for Fast 10 and even bringing the name of Paul Walker (who passed away in 2013) into it. Johnson responded with “no chance.” Since then, Diesel has reportedly been looking for someone to bring both star power and muscle power to the franchise and Momoa very much fits the bill on both counts.

Returning cast members are expected to include Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris. Coincidentally, Momoa’s Aquaman director James Wan has Fast experience, as the director of Furious 7 (2015). Fast 10 (or whatever exciting moniker it will end up having) will be Justin Lin’s sixth film in the franchise.

Starting off as a relatively humble film about drag racing, Fast has furiously accelerated into a high-octane action franchise that rivals Mission: Impossible for death-defying stunts. There have been swinging aerial safes used as wrecking balls, car jumps between skyscrapers, cars racing against planes and submarines and in Fast 9 – the family, somewhat inevitably, went to space.

With the need for each installment to out-do the previous one, who knows what Vin Diesel and Justin Lin have in store for us next. It feels like maybe aliens? Whatever happens, it looks like Jason Momoa will be slotting right in, maybe as someone who follows the enemy-to-family arc.

