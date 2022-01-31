Jason Momoa joins Fast and Furious 10 cast

Aquaman 2 star Jason Momoa is officially diving into another action movie franchise. On January 28, 2022, the Fast and Furious Twitter account shared with its followers that the DCEU star, after settling the final stages of casting negotiations with the production, is now confirmed to appear in Fast and Furious 10.

That’s right, following Dwayne Johnson’s previous statement saying he wouldn’t come back for the tenth instalment of the freewheeling movies, Vin Diesel and the crew of the Fast and Furious films have finally locked down a worthy replacement. Posting a pic of Momoa, the Fast Saga Twitter account broke the casting news, writing: “The Fast Fam keeps getting bigger. Welcome, Jason Momoa.”

Directed by Justin Lin, who helmed the 2021 box office hit F9, Momoa joins an already star-studded cast for the new flick. Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, and Charlize Theron will join the actor on screen for his big Fast and Furious debut. Currently, there is no word on what character Momoa will be playing in the upcoming thriller movie. However, there is speculation that he will take on the role of a villain.

Filming for the Fast and Furious 10 is expected to begin in spring 2022, while the movie is scheduled to hit theatres on May 19, 2023. With this schedule in mind, we will likely hear news and more character details soon. Stay tuned for updates.

Besides the Fast and Furious 10, Momoa has a busy schedule in front of him. The star will next appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will splash into cinemas on December 16 2022. Momoa is also on board to star in Netflix’s Slumberland and the upcoming western movie The Last Manhunt. So much like the cars that we’ll no doubt see him driving soon, it looks like the actor doesn’t plan on slowing down.

For more franchise joy and superhero fun, here is our guide to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.