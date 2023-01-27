Who are the best Demon Slayer characters? Ever since the manga burst onto the scene back in 2016, fans have become enamoured with the adventures of Demon Slayer Corps. The fictional organisation, which is said to have been established back in the ancient times, consists of master swordsmen who have dedicated their lives to protecting humanity from demons.

Both the manga and the animated series, which is considered to be one of the best anime series of all time, follows Tanjiro Kamado on his quest to become a Demon Slayer and join the Corps after the monsters massacre his entire family except for his sister, Nezuko.

Since debuting in 2019, there’s been plenty of anime characters introduced in the Demon Slayer TV series — but who comes out on top? Here’s our picks on some of the best Demon Slayer characters.

Who is the best Demon slayer character?

Tomioka Giyu

Muzan Kibutsuji

Hashibira Inosuke

Uzui Tengen

Zenitsu Agatsuma

Nezuko Kamado

Kyojuro Rengoku

Tanjiro Kamado

Tomioka Giyu

As the first water Hashira to appear in Demon Slayer, Giyu ended up really making waves (get it?) when he was first introduced. He might’ve started off as a bit of an anti-hero when he first appeared, but he’s now become something of a comic relief with his highly-strung, tsundre attitude.

Muzan Kibutsuji

As the Demon King, mass murderer, and main antagonist of the anime, not a lot of people are exactly rooting for him — but you can’t deny that his powers are kind of badass.

He can literally absorb demons into his body, turn humans into demons, and control pretty much every demon (apart from our protagonists) through his blood. Whatever you think of him, his final face-off with Tanjiro is bound to be epic.

Hashibira Inosuke

Above all, I find the fact that Inosuke wears a pig mask funny, but once you get past that, you come to appreciate how his upbringing in the forest has made him an extremely skilled fighter.

He’s so powerful that he created his own breathing style, Beast Breathing Technique, without any former training, while his affinity with his animalistic instincts have also made him an especially good demon slayer.

Uzui Tengen

Uzui is a demon slayer that truly ‘slays’ in both senses of the word. The retired Sound Hashira has the strength and agility that matches the Upper Six Moons, and does it all with maximum flair and with no less than two swanky swords at all times.

Also, if you have seen the Entertainment District Arc, you would know just how righteous, and dang likeable he is. When it comes to style and consistency, Uzui just can’t be beaten.

Zenitsu Agatsuma

Zenitsu has probably had one of the better redemption arcs throughout his appearance in Demon Slayer, and is still hilarious. When we first met him in the anime, we see that he is a notorious self-involved coward with a habit of falling in love with every girl he meets.

But as the show went on, he became more noble and likeable, and his true unconscious potential and power were revealed when the character showcased his Thunder Breathing Technique and just how far he had come as a demon slayer since travelling with the others.

Nezuko Kamado

Without Nezuko, there simply wouldn’t be Demon Slayer. It is her unfortunate transformation into a demon that spurs Tanjiro’s journey in the first place, but she’s far from a damsel in distress.

She’s funny, loyal, warm, and despite being a demon, has still somehow managed to maintain her humanity and spirit. When it comes to protecting those she loves, nothing can stop her, not even her new demon nature and urges. Name a stronger and more selfless character; I dare you.

Kyojuro Rengoku

I’m not crying; you are. Rengoku’s time in the show was brief, but the impact he had both on the anime and our protagonist Tanjiro is something none of us will forget anytime soon.

The Flame Hashira served as Tanjiro’s friend and mentor, quickly establishing himself as the heart of the group with his warm demeanor. His heroic exit (we won’t spoil it here), only made us love him more.

Tanjiro Kamado

Who else could top this list but Tanjiro himself? He has all the hallmarks of a shonen legend: not only is he incredibly powerful (he’s the only Demon Slayer alive able to use Sun Breathing), but everything he does is driven by compassion, empathy, and loyalty — especially for his beloved sister.

