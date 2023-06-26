Demon Slayer – The Demon Slayer Mark explained

What are Demon Slayer Marks? There are plenty of abilities and secrets in Demon Slayer, but one of the biggest plot points in the hit anime has been the mysterious mark on Tanjiro’s forehead and the similar pattern on Yoriichi’s face. And now, with more characters gaining strange skin additions, you may be wondering just what is the fabled Demon Slayer Mark.

Demon Slayer is one of the best anime series of all time, thanks to its rich world-building and impressively powerful anime characters. However, the show doesn’t give much away, and for ages, viewers were left wondering what was up with Tanjiro’s ever-changing scar. Things got stranger in Demon Slayer season 3 when more Demon Slayer characters awakened mysterious marks. So, we’re here to clear everything up.

Below we fully explain Demon Slayer Marks, going over their history, powers, and the curse they also bring. These tattoo-like symbols are vital in the Demon Slayer lore, so fans won’t want to be confused as we head into future seasons of the hit TV series.

What is a Demon Slayer Mark?

Demon Slayer Marks are skin manifestations that appear on Demon Slayers after they meet and survive certain criteria for an awakening. The Demon Slayer Marks also provide their users with a well of enhanced abilities.

However, in order to unlock it, many have died as conditions for awakening the mark can prove to be fatal, such as having a body temperature of over 39° Celsius…yikes, right?

The very first Demon Slayer Marks came about during the Sengoku Era (aka the Golden Age of Demon Slayers) when the very first warriors to use Breathing Styles all manifested markings on their bodies.

But despite how common the Demon Slayer Mark was during that period, many anime characters in Demon Slayer don’t know about the Mark as information was lost during the times when Muzan’s forces almost eliminated the Demon Corps.

Is Tanjiro’s scar a Demon Slayer Mark?

Yes! The scar on Tanjiro’s forehead became a Demon Slayer Mark officially during the Entertainment District Arc of the anime.

While our hero was fighting the Upper-Rank demons, Gyutaro and Daki, the mark on his head changed, allowing him to increase his strength and cut off Gyutaro’s head. Tanjiro wasn’t born with a Demon Slayer Mark.

In fact, his original scar only came about during his childhood when he saved his sibling from the boiling water of a knocked-over kettle. But Tanjiro awakens his Demon Slayer Mark throughout the anime series, and we can see it in full view during Demon Slayer season 3 as he fights two more of Muzan’s elite demons in the Swordsmith Village Arc.

Demon Slayer Mark’s powers and abilities explained

There are plenty of abilities granted by Demon Slayer Marks, such as enhanced strength and speed, Enhanced resistance to Muzan’s blood powers, and seeing the Transparent World.

By seeing the Transparent World, Demon Slayer Mark users can track blood flow and muscular movements from their enemies – allowing them to easily predict attacks and counter them with ease. The Transparent World also puts reality into slow motion, giving Demon Slayer Mark owners the upper hand with reactions and movement speed against their foes.

The final cool Demon Slayer Mark ability we should mention is how users can dye their Nichirin Swords red by clashing blades with other marked swordsmen. These new swords can generate intense heat and really put a damper on demon regeneration. If you watched the Demon Slayer season 3 ending, you would know that Upper-Rank demons are a massive pain to take down, so this ability is a godsend.

Demon Slayer Mark Curse explained

The Demon Slayer Mark is both a blessing and a curse, and its users will have their life spans shortened drastically once they awaken their mark. It is said that those with a Demon Slayer Mark won’t live past the age of 25.

However, before we all fall into a pit of despair at Tanjiro’s fate, there are some inconsistencies with this curse. Firstly, Yorrichi (who was born with a Demon Slayer Mark) lived to be 80 before dying. Yes, Yorrichi may have been a special case since he never had to awaken his mark, but his long life does suggest that there is more behind this curse.

Honestly, to get the full picture of whether the Demon Slayer Mark’s consequences are real or just inflated superstition, we will need to watch Demon Slayer season 4 and beyond. Tanjiro is busy preparing for his face-off against Muzan with the rest of the Hashira, and more Demon Slayer Marks will be awakened in future episodes of the Shounen anime.

Fans can now watch Demon Slayer season 3 on Crunchyroll. For more on Demon Slayer, read our guides explaining if Tanjiro ever becomes a Hashira and how Muzan became a demon.

Or for more anime, we also have guides on everything you need to know about the Chainsaw Man season 2 release date, and the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 release date.