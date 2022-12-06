Demon Slayer: how old is Tanjiro?

How old is Tanjiro in Demon Slayer? The hit anime series Demon Slayer follows Tanjiro, a young man with a terrible burden. You see, his family were murdered by monstrous creatures known as demons, and his sister Nezuko was possessed, transforming her into a demon.

With Nezuko slowly turning into a monster, Tanjiro joined the Demon Slayer Corps in an effort to hunt down a cure for his sister’s condition. Widely considered one of the best shonen horror anime of recent years, Demon Slayer’s been a monster hit, and people have a lot of questions about the animated series, questions like, “how old is Tanjiro?”

How old is Tanjiro in Demon Slayer?

When we’re first introduced to Tanjiro in Demon Slayer episode one, he’s 13 years old. Demon slaying must age you quickly, though, because by the third episode, he was already 15. In the manga, he’s even older, having turned 16 as of chapter 204.

