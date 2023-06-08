The Flash’s Andy Muschietti is top choice to direct new Batman movie

The DCU is about to enter its new era of superhero movies, thanks to the leadership of co-studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. With its upcoming Chapter 1- Gods and Monsters slate, there are plenty of TV series and DC movies to look forward to. However, it looks like one of the studio’s most anticipated new movies may already have a director in mind, courtesy of The Flash.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Flash director Andy Muschietti is the “top choice” to helm the new Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold. This is great news for DC fans, as Muschietti’s work on The Flash has been relatively well received, with many critics praising the movie. So it looks like the future of the IP will be in very capable hands.

The filmmaker’s past work also includes the Stephen King movies It, and It Chapter 2, so if anyone can capture a dark and gritty take on the Caped Crusader, it’s him. But before we all start getting excited at the prospect that the man behind the hit It horror movies will be taking us to Gotham City, we should clarify there’s no formal commitment from Muschietti yet.

While Muschietti may be the top choice for the upcoming action movie, there is no script for The Brave and the Bold. And there won’t be a script until the 2023 Writers Strike, currently taking Hollywood by storm, ceases. So come on, it’s time to give those writers a fair deal!

Muschietti’s future in the DCU may seem bright with his potential Batman gig, but the same can’t be said for the rest of The Flash cast and DCEU folks.

Gunn and Safran will be relaunching the universe, so we’ll likely be getting a new Batman actor for the upcoming gig as Ben Affleck won’t be returning, and Robert Pattison’s The Batman 2 is its own entity. Exciting times!

The Flash races into cinemas on June 16, 2023. For more on the upcoming flick, here is our The Flash review and everything that you need to know about the DC villain General Zod. We also have a list of the best DC characters of all time and everything that you need to know about the next film in DC’s arsenal, Blue Beetle.

For more top picks, here is our list of the best movies of all time.