Nicholas Hoult could get ideal DC movies role after Superman rejection

We now know who the next Superman is, and sadly Nicolas Hoult didn’t get the part. However, he might not be done with the DCU just yet, because there’s another DC movies role he could be even more perfect for.

In The Hollywood Reporter‘s look into the prospective Superman actors screen-testing, it’s mentioned that while Hoult was up for Clark Kent, he was initially eyed for Lex Luthor. Now that David Corenswet been tapped for the Man of Steel, the conversation turns to Lex, for which Hoult might still be involved.

Nothing’s confirmed, but THR states James Gunn and Peter Safran wanted Hoult to play the movie villain first. It’s entirely plausible that he’ll be back in contention for Lex, although some of that depends on if he’s interested in portraying that DC character at all.

A longtime adversary of Batman and Superman, Lex Luthor has appeared in numerous superhero movies and TV series. In Gunn’s revamped DCU, Lex could play a pivotal role that challenges both the last son of Krypton and the caped crusader.

