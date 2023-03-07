James Gunn has plenty more DC movies and TV series to reveal

James Gunn is ready to throw everyone for a loop as the director reveals that more DC movies and TV series will be part of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

James Gunn has plenty more DC movies and TV series to reveal

Published:

DC Universe

A new era is coming to the DCU. However, it turns out that fans only know half of the upcoming plans and slate of DC movies and TV series. Taking to Twitter, new DC co-head, James Gunn revealed that his previously announced Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters plan – which detailed a series of new movies for the IP – barely scratched the surface of all the projects that he has in the works.

The big DC revelation came about after Gunn posted a picture of the Marvel villain the High Evolutionary – who is set to appear in the superhero movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 – to Twitter. Under the snap, fans took the opportunity to ask the director a series of questions regarding his plans for the DCU.

“About how much of the Chapter 1 slate did you tell us about?” one user wrote. Gunn replied with the staggering statement: “Less than half.”

Learning that more DC movies and fantasy series are coming from DC is pretty shocking, considering that Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters already has ten titles (not including The Batman 2) attached to its plan.

James Gunn screenshot of DC movies

Hearing that we can expect over 20 films and shows from the studio is pretty mind-blowing, to say the least.

Currently, action movies such as Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and the Superman movie Superman: Legacy are part of the upcoming slate. Future TV series include Lanterns, Creature Commandos, and Paradise Lost.

YouTube Thumbnail

Only time will tell what DC characters and DC villains Gunn plans to introduce next. Stay tuned for updates. While we wait on more information, here is everything we know about Peacemaker season 2. Gunn’s next film is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, which hits theatres on May 5, 2023.

More from The Digital Fix

Staff writer, horror movie and The Lord of the Rings expert, Emma-Jane moved from South Africa to the UK after breaking her arm playing 'duck, duck, goose'. She has worked on several independent films and wrote for The Upcoming before joining The Digital Fix.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.