Batgirl HBO Max DCEU movie has started filming

The newest addition to the cinematic Bat-family is officially underway. Batgirl, the DCEU movie coming to streaming service HBO Max, has started filming.

Adil El Arbi, one of the co-directors of the action movie, shared the news on Instagram, with a picture of a clipboard emblazoned with Batgirl’s logo. “Day one of Batgirl,” the caption reads. El Arbi is directing with Bilall Fallah, from a script by Christina Hodson, who penned Birds of Prey in 2020, and wrote the screenplay for the upcoming The Flash movie with Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton. Leslie Grace is the lead, playing Barbara Gordon, the character most synonymous with the Batgirl moniker.

Aside from that, details on scarce on this feature right now. JK Simmons is returning to play commissioner Gordon from Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and he’s spoken about filming his parts early next year. Simmons is due to join the production in Glasgow, Scotland, a city that’s become a popular destination for adventure movies to shoot in – Indiana Jones 5 did some filming there earlier this year. More than that, it was used for Matt Reeves’s The Batman, making for easy crossover.

A long time coming, Batgirl has no set release date for HBO Max, but cameras rolling is major progress. We got some concept art back during DC FanDome, with Batgirl looming over Gotham City all gothic-like.

The thriller movie is part of a stacked lineup for the DC Extended Universe. Aside from Batgirl, The Flash and The Batman, we have Black Adam, Aquaman 2, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Plenty of caped crusading to look forward to.