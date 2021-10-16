DC Fandome: Shazam! Fury of the Gods cast share behind the scenes look at new DCEU movie

Someone must have said the magical word, and we don’t mean please, because we’ve just got our first behind the scenes look at the Shazam sequel at DC FanDome. Set in the DCEU Shazam! Fury of the Gods picks up where the first left off, with Billy Batson (Asher Angel) living with his loving foster family. Billy’s no ordinary kid, though. When he speaks the magic word “shazam”, he’s transformed into The champion of the wizard, Shazam (Zachary Levi).

An absolute powerhouse, Shazam possesses the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury. He’s basically a magical superman, and even better, he can share his powers with his foster family, transforming them into the Shazam Family.

It’s a good thing too, because Billy’s going to need all the help he can get in Fury of the Gods when he faces off against the daughters of Atlas. That’s right, Billy’s got to face three villains this time around – played by Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, whose previous work includes the horror movie Annabelle: Creation, the film promises to be a treat for those who enjoy the lighter side of DC’s shared universe. However, the future may be about to get darker for Billy and his friends.

Sandberg has said that while Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam won’t appear in this movie, he may make an appearance in a future Shazam movie. We wouldn’t be surprised if there weren’t a few hints scattered through Fury of the Gods testing Adam’s eventual appearance, possibly in a post-credit sting?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods thunders into theatres on June 2, 2023.