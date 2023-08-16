Cillian Murphy wishes he starred in the best Christopher Nolan movie

For Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan found his perfect leading man in Cillian Murphy. The movie based on a true story saw Murphy play real-life historical figure Robert J Oppenheimer — or, as he was perhaps better known, the father of the Atomic Bomb.

The 3-hour Christopher Nolan movie charted Oppenheimer’s rise and fall, from his early days as a physicist to his work on the top-secret Manhatten Project, which led to the creation of two atomic bombs that were later dropped in Japanese cities Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

Along with several other members of the Oppenheimer cast, Murphy is already being tipped to win big at awards season and is being highly praised by critics for his portrayal of Oppenheimer — but in a new interview with The Independent, he admitted that there’s another Nolan movie he holds a torch for.

“I adore Interstellar just because I find it so emotional,” Murphy admitted. “I remember seeing it in the cinema when I had little kids. It just had a big impact on me. It broke my heart.”

He added, “I love watching his films when I’m not in them because you don’t have to freak out about the size of your ears, or whatever.”

Released in 2014, Interstellar is a heart-wrenching science fiction movie set in a dystopian future where a group of astronauts — including father and widower Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) — travel through a wormhole in space in search of a new home for humanity.

As well as being a technical triumph, winning Best Visual Effects at the Academy Awards, Interstellar has also gone down in history as one of Nolan’s best movies and biggest tearjerkers. So, it makes us feel better that even Tommy Shelby can’t help but become a bit weepy once Joseph’s daughter reaches the same age he was when we first left for that fateful expedition.

And after seeing the Peaky Blinders cast member in his new movie, Murphy clearly has the emotional gravitas for a role like Joseph Cooper. Still, the actor made it clear that he remained a fan of McConaughey’s leading role in the thriller movie, as he told The Independent that the “right people” were cast in the film.

