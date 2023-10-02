Who is Chucky? The killer doll we love to hate, explained

Who is Chucky? A serial killer trapped in the body of a child’s toy? Only in the ’80s. Chucky has been a major player in the genre ever since he first stepped onto the scene. You’ve seen his face, you know his name — but who exactly is this little plastic beast, and what can he do?

Since the first Child’s Play movie in 1988, Chucky has firmly earned his spot as one of the best movie villains of all time. The Child’s Play films are also genuinely horrific, marking them as some of the bloodiest and best horror movies of their time. He’s a quippy slasher with a heart of coal, and never missed an opportunity to cut up some humans.

When it comes to breaking down the biggest horror antagonists in history, we think it’s child’s play. So, we’ve taken a look at everything you need to know about this little terror. Here’s Chucky explained.

Who is Chucky?

Chucky is probably the most famous evil doll in cinematic history, and is the antagonist of the Child’s Play movie franchise.

Now, there are plenty of evil dolls in the genre, but Chucky would slice them all up to pieces, and would do it with a cackle and a smile on his face. Now, Chucky isn’t just a doll. He’s actually a human, Charles ‘Chucky’ Lee Ray. Ray was a serial killer who, during a shootout with a detective, ran into a toy store and transferred his soul to a delightful little doll known as ‘Good Guy’.

Ray, now a doll, winds up in the hands of a young boy called Andy. From there, his reign of terror begins. Chucky’s attack on Andy and his family continues through to Andy’s teens. As murderous dolls go, he’s viciously violent, verbally abusive, and loves killing everyone and anyone he deems deserving of it.

All in all, there are seven movies in the original Child’s Play franchise, as well as a 2019 reboot and an ongoing Chucky horror series that stars some of the original cast. If you’d like to keep tabs on Chucky’s small-screen adventure, we have a Chucky season 3 release date guide for that.

Every Chucky appearance in release order:

Child’s Play (1988)

Child’s Play 2 (1990)

Child’s Play 3 (1991)

Bride of Chucky (1998)

Seed of Chucky (2004)

Curse of Chucky (2013)

Cult of Chucky (2017)

Child’s Play reboot (2019)

Chucky series (2021 – current)

Chucky’s powers explained

Chucky has the strength of a full-grown man, meaning he’s immensely powerful. He’s also intelligent enough to plan out traps and trick humans, and is able to wield various weapons.

I mean, he’s a talking doll with the soul of a fully grown man inside him. Chucky is seen throughout the series taking down adult humans with no trouble, and also has skills when conducting Voodoo magic.

He’s most famously associated with a knife, which he can use with perfect aim. But perhaps his greatest skill is his ability to deceive. At will, he can pretend to be the regular Good Guy doll, which is what allows him to infiltrate homes in the first place. It’s like Toy Story, but with an influx of blood and guts.

Who is Chucky’s wife?

In the fourth movie of the franchise, Bride of Chucky, we’re introduced to Tiffany, a human who becomes a doll and is obsessed with Chucky.

Human Tiffany was actually the girlfriend of Charles Lee Ray. When he disappeared, she spent years trying to track him down. She eventually finds the doll, which is now in pieces in an evidence locker. She puts him back together and brings him to life using a book called ‘Voodoo for Dummies.’ Chucky then kills her current boyfriend, Damien, a gesture that Tiffany loves.

It transpires that Tiffany thought Ray was going to propose to her when he was a human, a fact that he denies. Tiffany becomes enraged and locks Chucky away. But, of course, he breaks out and kills her, only bringing her back when he traps her soul into a doll dressed as a bride. The two dolls then work together to try to track down an old amulet, which can help them transfer back to their human bodies.

While Chucky and Tiffany have an incredibly toxic hot-and-cold relationship, Tiffany is shown to have the traits of what could be a genuinely good wife. (Despite, you know, being a killer herself.) Often, she finds herself enraged by Chucky, who does a great job of winding her up.

Can Chucky be killed?

Unfortunately, Chucky is seemingly immortal despite being attacked and maimed throughout the franchise.

During the original Child’s Play, it’s claimed that Chucky can be killed for good if he’s shot through the heart. Of course, since Chucky returned on several occasions after this, we know that not to be true. Throughout the franchise, Chucky is bested in several gruesome ways. In Child’s Play 2, his head is blown up until it explodes, and in Child’s Play 3, the doll is thrown into a fan and shredded into little pieces.

After this, he’s shot again, beheaded, and crushed. Again, none of these methods really seem to work, so you’d better hope that you don’t encounter Chucky yourself.

Is Chucky inspired by a true story?

Supposedly, Chucky is inspired by the real-life ‘Robert the Doll’, and the creator Don Mancini has said Chucky’s look was also based on the My Buddy Dolls from the 1980s.

Robert the Doll is one of the most famous ghost stories out there. Allegedly, he’s one of the most haunted items in the world, and caused great disturbances to those around him. He was first purchased in 1904, and was gifted to a young boy named Robert Otto. Robert developed an unhealthy relationship to the doll, referring to it and speaking to it as if it were a real person.

The doll supposedly had supernatural abilities, such as moving around the room on its own, changing its facial expressions, and making sounds. Whenever Robert was accused of breaking something, or causing trouble, he was adamant that the doll had done it. These days, you can find Robert the Doll at the East Martello Museum in Florida.

In a very real sense, Chucky’s look was inspired by the ‘My Buddy’ doll line that was popular in the ’80s. (You can watch the commercial for the dolls yourself above.) You can clearly see the resemblance: overalls, a chubby face, and a lovely little smile. Perhaps hiding some evil thoughts underneath? We wouldn’t rule it out!

For more on the biggest bads out there, check out our guides to Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees. We also have breakdowns of the best ghost movies and the best slasher movies, for more bloody fun. And, if you’re looking to escape from other fictional feinds, take a look at our guide on how to avoid an attack from ghostface.

What’s more, we’ve also got guides to the creepiest new movies and TV series around, including Wednesday season 2 and The Exorcist: Believer release date. Make sure you get to know the Five Nights at Freddy’s cast, and keep up to date with the best movies of all time!